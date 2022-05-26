$250m in research and development grants to help 500 businesses

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods says new R&D grants will supplement private investment by funding activities that might not happen without government support.

Hundreds of businesses stand to benefit from $250 million in research and innovation grants over the next four years.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced the funding on Thursday at the inaugural Electrify Aotearoa women founders conference in Christchurch, saying the money would help some of New Zealand’s brightest businesses with the high costs associated with research and development (R&D).

Grants totalling $90m will assist about 400 businesses get into R&D for the first time, supporting them to take advantage of the existing R&D tax incentive which has approved $118m-plus in tax credits for more than 1500 businesses.

The Arohia innovation trailblazer grant will make $155m available for activities that do not fall within the definition of R&D.

READ MORE:

* Government boosts R&D funding for developing firms

* Tax break for R&D upped to 15pc, with stop gap help for start-ups

* Minister says nothing ruled out after tech body voices 'critical concerns' over R&D



Woods said it could help tech companies to secure skilled staff, something that was becoming increasingly challenging as more global companies recruited remote workers based in New Zealand.

“It’s how we ensure we have the solid pipeline of talent that’s needed.”

The trailblazer grant will support about 100 businesses over the first four years, with another 200 assisted through a seed version of the grant.

“The grant will be so important in making sure that not only are we doing great R&D, but we’re also getting it to market, and helping build NZ’s economy.

“Now with a combination of the R&D Tax Incentive, and the new grants programmes, we will have a system of support that is much more representative of the full gamut of business activity we want to stimulate.”

Woods said some money had been repurposed from current research tax incentive funding because feedback from the startup community indicated that some of their activities fell outside the definition of R&D.

The Minister also announced the establishment of a startup advisors’ council to identify challenges facing high growth start-up businesses, and ways to help them thrive.

The seven-member council will be chaired by Phil McCaw, founding partner at venture capital fund Movac, and former chair of the Angel Association New Zealand.

Woods said New Zealand Trade and Enterprise was also setting up a women in export team to help women entrepreneurs scale up and go global.

”If we think about the amount of global venture capital going into women entrepreneurs, it’s 2%, so there’s a lot more potential there.

“If we were to have equal number of women founders and entrepreneurs in our tech sector here, we could grow the sector more than 160%.”

More than 400 people attended the Electrify Aotearoa conference, and Ministry of Awesome incubator chief executive Marian Johnson, who has also been appointed to the startup advisors’ council, hopes it will become a regular event to help improve gender diversity in business.

She told the audience four out of five startup teams in New Zealand were all male, and only a fifth had female founders.

Great diversity was important because globally up to 83% of future job growth would be generated by all male startups. “Our future world is being designed by men.”