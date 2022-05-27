Investors urged not to panic when reading this year's KiwiSaver returns statement

As many KiwiSaver funds face some of the lowest returns in over a decade, it is more important than ever for investors to take a close look at their KiwiSaver fund, says the Financial Markets Authority.

The combination of global interest rate hikes, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and supply chain disruptions have meant this year many KiwiSaver funds may face mediocre returns, or a loss.

FMA investor capability manager Tammy Peyper​ cautioned investors not to panic if they saw their KiwiSaver returns had decreased.

She advised investors to take a breath, step back, and read the details on their KiwiSaver annual statement to better understand why the returns of many funds had taken a dive.

Supplied FMA investor capability manager, Tammy Peyper says global market volatility has made this year particularly important for investors to check their KiwiSaver funds.

“Because so much is happening in the market investors will want to take control of their KiwiSaver. The first step to doing that is reading your KiwiSaver fund annual statement,” Peyper​ said.

The KiwiSaver annual statement is a document fund managers are required to send to members each year. It gives a snapshot of the performance of the fund, its profits and losses, and a projected balance of estimated value when the investor reaches retirement age.

But FMA research showed last year over 80% of KiwiSaver investors did not bother to thoroughly read their statement.

And only 25% of investors believed they were on track to reach their fund goals after reading their estimated fund size at retirement.

Peyper​ said it was important for investors not to make any rash decisions.

“When people see their KiwiSaver has dropped they may want to do something to remedy it. But sometimes the best thing to do is stick to your long term plan. Remember choosing to not doing anything is an active decision.”

In March last year a large number of KiwiSaver members aged 26 to 35 switched their KiwiSaver to a less volatile fund. Many locked in losses, and missed out on economic recovery when markets bounced back.

Massey University associate professor Claire Mathews​ said the reality was that for some people this year’s KiwiSaver statement could be even more upsetting than March 2021, as the loss was presented over a longer timeframe.

“They will see what their balance was 12 months ago, see what they, the Government and their employer have put in. And potentially, despite all the money they have put in, they may have less in their KiwiSaver than they had 12 months ago,” Matthews​ said.

Because of this, it was important for fund managers to make a particular effort to educate investors about some of the factors that influenced this year’s statements.

“It’s really important for providers to not just send out a statement that says, ‘here is your balance’. They need to be sending out information that puts the numbers into context, and helps provide reassurance for people.”