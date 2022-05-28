12% of properties for sale on Trade Me listed by unlicensed salespeople

Auckland law firm director Jan McNamara wants to see more protections for first home buyers of new-build properties. (Video first screened April 11, 2022)

Trade Me figures show 12% of properties listed in April were from private sellers or developers’ sales teams, neither of which are regulated by the Real Estate Authority.

Experts warn buying through these channels reduces buyer protections and can prove more problematic.

Bad advice from developer sales teams could result in buyers losing deposits or struggling to get finance, a lawyer warns.

More than one in every 10 properties advertised for sale on Trade Me in April was listed by unregulated salespeople, according to data from the online marketplace.

Reliance on such salespeople, particularly in the new-build market, could lead to buyers receiving poor advice, struggling to secure finance, and even the loss of deposits, law firm director Jan McNamara warned.

A typical real estate agent must be accredited by the government regulator, the Real Estate Authority (REA), but those selling privately and salespeople working for developers do not require an REA licence.

Trade Me figures show nationwide in April, 9% of properties were listed by developers, 3% by private sellers, and 88% by agents. There are over 32,000 properties listed for sale on Trade Me.

READ MORE:

* Real Estate Authority calls for focus on professional conduct in tougher market

* Is an auction still the best way to sell your house?

* Real estate sales model plays big role in driving up prices



Supplied Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd says the best way to measure developer sales is new-builds listed for sale.

“I always say that private sales are much more problematic than ones through an agent, even though agents have a reputation for being difficult and overpaid,” McNamara said.

“They do have to abide by a set of rules that aren’t there for private sales people.”

McNamara said she recently had a client who was told by a developer’s salesperson they did not need finance approval before paying their deposit, because approvals only lasted up to 90 days and settlement could take two to three years.

McNamara said it was important to get approval early on regardless, because it facilitated the checks and balances banks brought.

If a buyer paid their deposit and found they could not get a home loan at completion, they would be in default, may forfeit their deposit, and could be required to cover the developer’s costs.

If an REA-certified agent gave the same advice, it would be easier for a buyer to bring a claim of misrepresentation against them, and the agent could lose their licence to practice, McNamara said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Jan McNamara founded law firm Mac and Co a decade ago and has advocated for mandatory minimum consumer protections on new-build contracts.

Ray White franchise owner Tom Rawson​ said there were other unregulated sales people out there, including what he called “property finders” – people who approach homeowners by door knocking or letter drops, and offered to purchase the property without involving an agent.

“It’s often in perceived lower socioeconomic suburbs, where the thought of someone coming along and offering $1 million for a property and no real estate agent free is appealing,” Rawson said.

Rawson said it wasn’t unusual for these people to flip the property or have another buyer waiting in the wings, and the owner to find out they had missed out on hundreds of thousands of dollars.

By comparison, he said REA members were generally required to take a property to the open market and had a fiduciary duty to the seller to get the best price.

Supplied Rawson co-owns four Ray White branches in South Auckland, and manages a branch in Manurewa, and says he often hears of people getting less for their homes than they should due to private salespeople.

They were also required to disclose any known faults or information that would be important to a buyer, such as whether the property was a leaky building.

“In any industry that’s unregulated, you can have cowboys out there, you can have people pulling the wool over peoples’ eyes, and there’s no comeback on that.”

Rawson said unregulated sellers were a growing problem, with many joining during the booming market of the last two years.

Developer listings more common in Auckland and Christchurch

Trade Me data shows in the Auckland region, developers made up a larger proportion of listings, at 13%. Private sellers made up 2%, and 85% were listed by agents.

In the Canterbury region, 5% of properties for sale were listed by private sellers, 14% by developers and 81% by agents.

In the Wellington region, 2% of new properties for sale on the site were listed by private sellers, 5% by developers, and 93% by agents.

Supplied REA chief executive Belinda Moffat says developers who use licensed real estate agents provides buyers with an additional layer of protection.

The REA rules

REA chief executive Belinda Moffat said REA licensing protected consumer interests where an agent works on behalf of an unrelated vendor.

She said the authority did receive occasional inquiries relating to property developers or buying off-plans, but it could only take action if there was a licensed real estate salesperson involved.

In cases where there was not, the rights of buyers may be covered by broader commerce legislation such as the Fair Trading Act and Consumer Guarantees Act, and contract law principles, Moffat said.

Settled.govt.nz gave a rundown of risks and issues arising from private sales.