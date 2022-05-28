Wireless electricity for the masses could become a reality thanks to Kiwi startup

The Emrod demonstration system can beam energy through the air, allowing power to be sent through rugged terrain, and areas where putting a cable down wouldn’t be feasible.

Wireless electricity may sound like science fiction - but the founder of a Kiwi startup says one day it may be as common as receiving a text.

The technology could allow remote areas like Stewart Island to receive electricity from the mainland, and could allow a homeowner in Germany to purchase New Zealand electricity.

About 15 minutes from New Plymouth, Auckland-based startup Emrod, with the support of NZ’s future energy centre, Ara Ake, and Powerco, has begun construction on its first outdoor demonstration site for wireless power beaming technology.

Electricity will be converted into an electromagnetic beam between two antennas a few hundred metres apart, at the site which is expected to be running by the end of June.

SUPPLIED Emrod’s chief scientist Dr Ray Simpkin, left, and CEO Greg Kushnir.

READ MORE:

* Apple veteran wins Gates's backing for EV battery startup

* Electricity can be transmitted through the air

* Toyota's CEO really doesn't like the EV revolution



CEO and founder Greg Kushnir said power beaming has been around since the days of Nikola Tesla, an inventor born in the 1850s.

Wellcome Library/Creative Commons Publicity photo of Nikola Tesla with his "magnifying transmitter" in his laboratory in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in December 1899.

“Tesla introduced it to the world, but the technology wasn't quite there. The vision was there, but not the ability to execute on it.

“What has changed significantly in that regard is readily available computation power, and the materials we can come up with, build and manipulate.”

He said the biggest driver of power beaming is the current economic conditions – and the focus on transitioning to sustainable energy.

Kushnir said they had a “ton of interest” from all over the world – including oil and gas, mining, space, and government sectors.

STACY SQUIRES With the latest petrol price hike there has been a rush on buying electric vehicles (video first published March 2022).

“But the strongest [interest] that we're feeling at the moment is from Europe, where you can see an increased sense of urgency to facilitate the energy transition.”

The current bottleneck for renewable electricity generation is getting electricity from one place to the other, Kushnir said.

“For example, in Germany, most of the renewable energy is up north and most of the demand is down south, they need to get rite of passage from hundreds of private landowners to put a new line in and that can take years.

“We don't have years, we need to bring that renewable generation online now.”

Offshore wind farms – where a cable running through the ocean would be difficult and a large cost, and mining trucks – which can’t afford the charge times, or weight of batteries, were also areas power beaming could be utilised.

He said the technology has layers of safety, including being placed up high to avoid people crossing through the beam, and having a ‘safety curtain’ that will switch the beam off if anything crosses it.

“Then you have the nature of that stuff that's moving through the air. It's not a high-powered laser, it can't punch a hole through things, it can't burn things, it's essentially electromagnetic waves in the ISM band.

“So exactly the same stuff as Wi-fi and Bluetooth are - the same frequencies. And if you're happy with your phone being around you, then what we're sending across is very much the same thing.”

Transmission through air is more efficient than wires, Kushnir said.

Emrod is currently achieving 95% efficiency through air, he said, and knew how to get above 99% efficiency regardless of the distance.

The tricky part is converting electricity into a beam.

“On the transmit side, the cutting edge technology at the moment for converting electricity, generally speaking, is about 70-75%, pushing 80%.”

But Kushnir is confident Emrod is working on “a significant leap”.

“I would say, a new power electronics, essentially, that would really bring us to that next level.

“Power beaming is the most exciting emergent trend in energy, I think in decades really.”