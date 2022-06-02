KiwiSaver conservative fund losses shock investors

Entrepreneur John Bolton was surprised to see his conservative fund make bigger losses than many growth funds.

Businessman John Bolton is shocked at how far the value of the conservative KiwiSaver fund he is invested in has fallen compared to the performance of growth funds.

“My conservative fund has gone backward faster than I can contribute to it. It ate all of last year’s contributions, and I paid for the privilege,” he said.

Bolton’s shock is mirrored by many other investors in conservative funds, which were sold as lower-risk funds heavily invested in “investment grade” fixed interest bonds issued by the likes of governments, local authorities and larger companies.

But over the past year, conservative KiwiSaver funds have reported bigger losses than losses growth funds that invest in shares.

The life and times of the KiwiSaver superannuation savings scheme, which was first launched in 2007.

READ MORE:

* Interest rate hikes: Is your portfolio really conservative?

* Interest rates and bond prices: How to ride the ups and downs

* Monday thoughts: When conservative might not be so conservative



Bolton has money invested in the Simplicity conservative fund, which posted a loss of 6.35% in the 12 months to the end of April compared to Simplicity’s growth fund, which was down 2.43%.

The reason conservative funds have posted such losses is that when interest rates rise, fixed interest bonds issued when interest rates were lower lose value, and they have lost that value faster than the shares in which growth funds are heavily invested.

But KiwiSaver fund manager Paul Brownsey from Pathfinder said conservative fund managers should have seen this coming, and their investors picked conservative funds to avoid large losses.

“You didn’t need to be a genius to say two to three years ago, that investing in bonds was going to be a bad outcome,” he said.

Pathfinder sold out of longer-dated bonds in its conservative fund, holding more short-dated term deposits, which has meant its conservative fund suffered smaller losses than its rivals.

“It was one of the easiest decisions we have made. I’m not going to say, ‘we’re amazing fund managers because we made that decision’. Everyone should have made that decision,” he said.

Interest rates in many countries had gone so low that the only way was up, which meant negative returns were on the cards, Brownsey said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Paul Brownsey from KiwiSaver provider says, “in a conservative fund, there is a very strong expectation that you will be providing returns with a very limited downside.”

“The way the maths works is pretty unforgiving.”

Clive Fernandes, director of National Capital, which provides online KiwiSaver advice, said investors rightly expected conservative funds to be less volatile, and it had been a shocking period for them.

Figures from funds research company Morningstar show before-tax losses over 12 months to the end of March on all but two KiwiSaver conservative funds, with an average loss of 1.4%.

Over the three months to the end of March the average loss was 3.9%.

Fernandes said KiwiSaver was a longer-term savings scheme, and Morningstar’s figures show the five- and 10-year annualised average before-tax gains on conservative funds of 3.6% and 5.1%.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Clive Fernandes, founder of National Capital, says conservative fund investors expected better capital protection.

As a result of bond and sharemarket falls, total balances in KiwiSaver were just over $1.5 billion lower at the end of March, compared to the end of December, despite savers and their employers making ongoing contributions.

Tom Hartmann, editor of the Sorted website run by Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission, said upset older investors had emailed him, including one whose $250,000 KiwiSaver balance had dropped to $224,000.

Sorted offers tools to help investors choose KiwiSaver funds, with the data backing them provided by actuaries.

That included an estimate of the range of annual returns investors in conservative funds might have. It ranges from a loss of 1.9% to a gain of 10%.

supplied Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr has been fighting inflation by lifting the official cash rate, which has flowed into higher home loan rates.

It estimates conservative fund investors might expect a loss-making year once in every 7.3 years, and rates the chance that a conservative fund investor will experience an overall loss at the end of three consecutive years investing at 1.6%.

Because of this, Sorted says only people investing for four or more years should invest in conservative funds.

Some KiwiSaver prospectus, like that of Westpac suggest a minimum investment period of three years.

Bolton said he was only in the conservative fund as a tactical play, having decided around two years ago that sharemarkets were dangerously overcooked. He switched from a growth fund.

“It felt like a smart move at the time, but man, hindsight’s a wonderful thing,” he said.

“I’d never have thought conservative funds would convincingly under-perform higher risk funds in a bear share market,” he said.

The loss did not even factor in inflation, which means the real fall in the value of his savings is even larger.

Simplicity chief executive Sam Stubbs described the losses on conservative funds as “theoretical” as long as an investor did not decide to take their money out.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Sam Stubbs, chief executive of Simplicity, says, “the vast majority of people leave their money in, prices recover, and you end up making exactly what you were going to make when you bought the bond. You get your money back, and an interest rate.”

“The vast majority of people leave their money in, prices recover, and you end up making exactly what you were going to make when you bought the bond. You get your money back, and an interest rate,” Stubbs said.

“Things are priced as if you were going to sell everything today.”

But funds which owned bonds would get the face value of the bond back when they matured.

“In the end the prices recover, and you make exactly what you expected all along. You get your principal back, and you have had the interest rates,” Stubbs said.