No one wants to see a Matariki ‘Big Mac: Māori cultural advisers warn of potential commercialisation of Matariki

With Matariki around the corner, Māori cultural advisers, academics, and the Government are warning businesses to avoid commercialising the mid-winter holiday.

Skye Kimura​ is chief executive of Tātou, a Māori cultural marketing and communications agency.

Recently, Kimura​ became concerned at a number of client briefs asking the agency to “leverage Matariki” as a marketing opportunity, and she decided to do something about it.

“We are trying to tell people that Matariki is not a selling opportunity. No one wants to see a Matariki ‘Big Mac’,” Kimura​ said.

READ MORE:

* Matariki public holiday will always fall on a Friday, Government announces

* Central Auckland restaurant Coco's Cantina on mission to promote better understanding of Matariki and te ao Māori

* Changeable Matariki public holiday 'fantastic', a 'great step' forward



Kimura​ launched a campaign called ‘Matariki is not for sale’, as a challenge to business to treat the holiday with respect and not as a sales opportunity.

This included asking non-Māori businesses to educate themselves about the values of the holiday, to avoid making a faux pas.

“We are asking businesses to think, ‘how will their actions enhance Matariki?’, not, ‘how will Matariki enhance their business?’”

LAWRENCE SMITH Skye Kimura, chief executive of Tātou, says no one wants to see a Matariki ‘Big Mac’.

Matariki is an important date in the Māori lunar calendar that marks the new year. It is meant to be a time of gathering with loved ones, sharing kai, and reflecting on those who have died during the year.

But Kimura said businesses that did not understand the holiday may run the risk of falling into the “black hole” of being seen as cultural appropriators.

She advised non-Māori businesses planning Matariki events or promotions to talk to Māori advisers to make sure actions were “mana enhancing” for the holiday.

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has also raised concerns about the commercialisation of Matariki.

In a Matariki advisory document prepared by Professor Rangi Matamua, MBIE said it was concerned commercialisation could take away from the core values of the holiday.

The values of Matariki outlined in the document are aroha (love and respect), whakamaumaharatanga (remembrance), and kotahitanga (unity).

Unsplash Matariki is an important date in the Māori lunar calendar that marks the new year. It is meant to be a time of gathering with loved ones, sharing kai, and reflecting on those who have died during the year.

University of Waikato associate professor of Māori business Jason Mika​ (Tūhoe and Ngāti Awa) said commercialisation was a risk for all public holidays, but he hoped to see a different approach to Matariki.

Mika​ said businesses should think carefully about the values or Matariki and whether business actions supported those values.

“It is a day to gather with family and to reflect on the past year. If a business does a Matariki discount or a sale, does that help families acknowledge and reflect, or does it help them go shopping?” Mika​ said.

Businesses would need to make their own decisions about what they were comfortable doing to support the day, he said.

Lewis Rd Creamery executive chairman Prem Maan​ has been celebrating Matariki for over 10 years.

As a non-Māori businessperson, Maan​ worked closely with iwi-led dairy groups to develop a winter spice milk infused with horopito to raise awareness for Matariki.

Supplied Lewis Road Creamery chairman Prem Maan said it was important to consult with iwi groups before his company launched a special Matariki themed product.

Maan​ said the company was selling the milk at a loss, but want to do something to raise awareness for the holiday.

Maan​ said he was aware of being careful to celebrate the holiday in the right way. He said he worked closely with Southern Pastures director Taari Nicholas​ (Ngati Ruanui) as well as iwi farming collective Pouarua Farms to develop the spice milk.

“We didn’t want to be seen to be commercialising the holiday, but it was important for us to try and do our part to raise awareness of it. This was especially important for us after we saw some negativity around the new holiday in some sectors of our industry,” Maan​ said.

He said for non-Māori business, listening and engaging with Māori communities was crucial.

“It is a time to pay respect, and reflection. Any profits a business makes from a Matariki celebration product or event should go back into the community, and not back to the business’s bottom line.”