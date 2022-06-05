Signs suggest the rich are trying to dodge new tax - here's what's being done about it

Tax consultant Terry Baucher says Inland Revenue is starting to crack down on inappropriate use of trusts and companies.

Since the introduction of a new top personal tax rate, Inland Revenue has recorded a boom in the number of lower-tax entities created by high earners, which could be used to reduce tax bills.

The department (IR) warns efforts to dodge the new 39% tax by diverting income through companies (where they can be taxed at a maximum of 28%​) and trusts (which can be taxed at a maximum of 33%​) is likely to contribute to a $2.89 billion fall in revenues from high earners in the 2022 tax year.

The department is likely to re-open consultation on law changes to cut off methods of using companies to dodge tax later this year, after submissions raised issues during an initial consultation that closed in late-April, and moves are intended to be taken to crack down on trusts next year.

IR spokesperson Tony Morris​ says staff are not waiting on these changes, and if behaviour indicates someone has tried to avoid the top personal tax rate by diverting income to lower-tax entities they would be contacted and face substantial financial penalties.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Revenue Minister David Parker says the NBR’s Rich List is a better measure of New Zealand’s wealthiest residents than the Government has.

“This is a considerable disincentive and substantial risk for anyone considering attempting to avoid the rate,” he says.

“Our systems and data and analysis capabilities, as well as investigative resources, enable us to detect avoidance activity and to take action.”

Crackdown on companies

As well as warning of a substantial reduction in tax from high earning individuals, IR’s Regulatory Impact Statement released in late-February found the group had formed 10,633 new companies since the Government created the new top personal tax bracket.

The first change proposed in the recent consultation considers whether sale of shares in a company by the controlling shareholder should be treated as a dividend payment, and therefore taxed.

Tax consultant Terry Baucher​ says he spoke to IR officials as part of the initial consultation, submitted his own response, and assisted with the preparation of a submission on the change from the Accountants and Tax Agents Institute.

He says IR is trying to stop shareholders who own the majority of a company being able to earn income through a company (which would be taxed at the 28% company tax rate), then sell shares with tax-paid earnings that may have never been distributed, and pocket the capital gain on those shares tax-free.

“What has developed over time is that shareholders are looking to convert income to capital. Inland Revenue are saying: “We’ve had enough of this, you should be paying dividend, but you’re not, so we are going to tax that transfer from a controlling shareholder because we see it as tax avoidance.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Tax consultant Terry Baucher says some proposals put forward to crack down on companies used to dodge tax may be too broad in scope, and need refining.

Baucher does not fully agree with this change but says if there are signs of tax avoidance, such as shareholders selling shares to a trust they are also involved with, the new rule makes sense.

In other situations, for example where a shareholder sells shares to someone new joining the company, Baucher doesn’t see why that should be taxed.

The second suggested rule change will require companies to maintain a record of how much money had been paid for shares and net capital gains, so they can be easily calculated in the event of share cancellation or a company going bust.

Baucher supports the change, and says it is more for recording keeping and analysis and non-controversial.

The third change involves scrapping the “80% one buyer” test, and is targeted at people who try to dodge the top tax bracket by setting up a company that primarily caters to one client.

“They (IR) will be saying because you are providing most of the services, and that company has one client, or 80% of its income is from a single client, in essence we can attribute the income to you personally,” Baucher says.

Baucher says the rule change, if passed, will allow IR to look through the company structure, but he warns the scope of proposed change could go too far if it catches companies earning over $70,000 as proposed.

This is likely to result in many contractors, tradies and other small legitimate businesses being caught up.

“They’re potentially targeting a sector they didn’t really mean to.”

Baucher recommends the rule only apply to companies and entities earning over $180,000 (where the new top personal tax bracket kicks in).

An IR spokesperson says proposals will not be included in the tax bill expected to be introduced in August, as a result of the reopening of consultations.

Trust rule changes to be considered next year

Revenue Minister David Parker says work on rule changes for trusts are likely to begin in March next year.

In February’s Regulatory Impact Statement, IR found the high earner group formed 2630 new trusts since the 39% tax came in.

Parker says when the new tax was introduced, trust disclosure requirements were also increased to help monitor their use.

The delay in looking into trust allows time to examine the insights from the new disclosure requirements, he says.

More than half of current members of Parliament are beneficiaries of trusts, according to the 2022 register of pecuniary interests.

Baucher says the delay in tackling trusts is probably due to resourcing, and IR is tackling the larger issue first, with companies being set up at a faster rate and allowing a larger tax advantage.

Stuff KPMG partner Rebecca Armour says those with discretionary cash were more likely to put their money in portfolio investment entities (outfits which make investments on a contributor's behalf) than into a company or trust.

Ex-pats may be contributing to boom in low-tax entities

KPMG partner Rebecca Armour​ says the firm has not seen any drive towards trust or company structures due to the new 39% tax rate.

Armour heads up KPMG’s people services team, and her clients range from high earners and wealthy individuals, to returning ex-pats, who might have businesses abroad.

She says the boom in trust and company numbers may in part be a result of Kiwis returning during the pandemic after long periods abroad.

They bring wealth, and often want to set up local companies and trusts to manage it, or protect assets from the likes of business creditors.

“Tax is not typically a driver for use of these structures, particularly as there are a range of existing anti-abuse measures which IR can deploy.”