New Zealand makes list of potential breaches to international labour law

New Zealand is on a short list of countries accused of breaches to labour law, to be considered by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), a subsidiary of the UN.

New Zealand was included on the list after BusinessNZ petitioned the ILO to consider the Government’s proposed fair pay agreements (FPAs), which it claims breach international law.

The ILO has invited Government and unions to supply information to it, and to comment on BusinessNZ’s criticisms of FPAs.

The FPA bill would create a new system for collective bargaining. It aimed to set a floor of pay and conditions for workers across an industry, particularly low-wage sectors like cleaning and security.

BusinessNZ argues that the system is unfair because it will mean employees cannot negotiate their own rate of pay directly.

Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff​ said being on the shortlist did not indicate the ILO did not support the creations of FPAs.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Cleaner Mareta Sinoti speaks about earning low pay, as part of a campaign to support Fair Pay Agreements.

“The shortlist reflects a process of negotiation between employers and unions at the ILO, and it has been agreed that a discussion concerning FPAs, how they work, and their benefits would be desirable,” Wagstaff​​ said.

Workplace Relations Minister Wood​ said New Zealand’s inclusion on the list meant the ILO had agreed to consider BusinessNZ’s complaint regarding FPAs.

“An appearance before the [ILO] committee is not an unusual event. It is part of the ordinary workings of the conference. Most countries will, at some time or another, appear before it,” Wood​ said.

Wood​ said he was focused on ensuring the Government position, that FPAs delivered a fair deal for Kiwi workers, was represented strongly during the ILO process.

The list of 22 countries accused of breaches to international labour law included China, El Salvador and Kazakhstan for crimes including discrimination, forced labour and child labour.

BusinessNZ says FPAs will put New Zealand in breach of article 98, the right to organise and collective bargaining.

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope​ said the lobby group raised the issue with the ILO because of concerns the FPAs would remove rights and freedoms from workplaces in New Zealand.