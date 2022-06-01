Ikea by the numbers: What we know about the Swedish furniture giant and its plans for NZ
Ikea has revealed the planned opening date for its first New Zealand store – December 2024.
The Swedish furniture and homeware giant was last month given consent to build the long-awaited Auckland store, according to a recently released decision from the Overseas Investment Office.
While the price paid for the Sylvia Park site remains a secret, here is what the numbers tell us about Ikea’s global business and its plans for New Zealand:
3.2 – In December, Ikea New Zealand signed a conditional deal to buy 3.2 hectares of land in Te Ahoterangi Rise, across the train tracks from the existing Sylvia Park shopping centre, from Kiwi Property.
400 – Once fully operational, the store is expected to create up to 400 jobs, adding to Ikea’s global workforce of more than 225,000.
1 – So far, the Sylvia Park store is the only full-size Ikea outlet planned for New Zealand. However, Wellington is in line for a planning studio and a smaller-format store is planned for Christchurch.
7000 – New Zealand will get the "whole shebang", with a product range of about 7000 items at the Sylvia Park store.
50 – The Auckland store will have about 50 mock room set-ups, with a significantly smaller number likely for the South Island store.
468 – Ikea has 468 stores worldwide – including 45 stores opened in the last financial year – and plans to open another 50-odd this year.
775 million – Its physical stores were visited by 775 million people in 2021. That puts the average visitor numbers across its stores at more than 1.6 million each year – look out, Auckland.
5 billion – Another 5 billion people browsed Ikea’s online channels in 2021, leading to a 73% increase in e-commerce which now accounts for 26% of the brand’s total sales.
$69 billion – The reopening of stores and growth of e-commerce lifted Ikea’s retail sales to a whopping €41.9b (NZ$69b) in 2021.
1 billion – Ikea’s food halls are a destination in their own right with statistics showing about a third of customers visit the stores just to eat. Many of them opt for the Swedish meatballs, a billion of which are sold each year.