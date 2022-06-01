Major industrial development flagged for Awarua

Calder Stewart plans to turn 513ha of industrial-zoned land near Invercargill into one of Australasia's largest industrial projects.

Awarua is poised to be the site of one of Australasia’s largest industrial projects, following the acquisition of 513ha of land by property and construction firm Calder Stewart.

Calder Stewart announced the acquisition and future development of the industrial-zoned land about 10km from Invercargill on Wednesday, stating the development was positioned to become a flagship for economic development in the south.

“The size and scale of the new project is unlike anything previously seen in New Zealand and a cohesive, strategic approach is now being planned at Awarua,” it said.

Former dairy farm land was bought by the Invercargill City Council (ICC) in stages between 2006 and 2008, with intentions to facilitate industrial development.

Calder Stewart executive director Andrew Stewart said it would be working closely with the council, local business leaders and mana whenua from Awarua Rūnanga on the new endeavour.

“We are proud to help realise the initial vision of the ICC. It’s about maintaining and increasing the economic capability of Invercargill, strengthening the surrounding Southland region and local communities, and unlocking the potential opportunity of the land.”

Direct lines from Manapouri may provide clean energy to future tenants and Calder Stewart has high expectations for the sustainability credentials of Awarua.

It is expected areas of the site will be earmarked for protection, whilst others will be flagged for regeneration, with renewable energy and innovative sustainability a focus for the company, he said.

By prioritising these initiatives and carefully developing the site to scale, the company anticipates considerable national and international interest in major new development.

Calder Stewart has been behind key Southland developments such as the ILT Velodrome, Bill Richardson Transport World and Kmart.

“These are the types of buildings we’re proud to see each day. Now we’ll be adding another major location to the list.”