Landlord who siphoned tenant's power for his barn ordered to pay $2500

A farmer has been ordered to pay his tenants $2500 after being found to have siphoned power from the rental house to run his barn.

The landlord was also ordered by the Tenancy Tribunal to pay compensation, after a garage attached to the property flooded five times in three years because the drains were poorly maintained.

The Muriwai property, west of Auckland, was managed by Residential Rentals.

The house power supply was used to run a freezer, security lights and a pump that supplied water to sheep.

The landlord said he knew from the beginning of the tenancy he was not paying for the power to the barn.

The tenants moved into the rural property in April 2019, but the nearby barn and paddocks were not part of the tenancy.

In September last year the tenants noticed a switch on the house power board that supplied power to the barn.

The tenants calculated the power used in the barn by noting the total power used by the house and barn on three separate days, and then turning off the power to the barn and recording the difference.

They found the barn used 20% of the overall power paid for by the tenants. The total came to $1884.27 over nearly two-and-a-half years.

The landlord calculated the power used in the barn by taking the average number of sheep he owned, estimating how much water they would each drink, and related that to the power used for the water pump. He calculated the total power used over the period was $398.93.

Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator Nicole Walker sided with the tenants and ordered the landlord to reimburse the amount claimed.

The garage also regularly flooded , which the tribunal said was evidence of a failure to maintain the premises by the landlord.

There had been five floods since the tenants moved in. After the third flood the tenant asked the landlord to check the drainage.

The flooding caused damage to furniture, carpets, stairs, skirting board and doors. There remained a smell from the water damage.

The landlord said the flooding was the tenant’s responsibility, because they were required to keep the drains clear of debris.

Walker said the landlord had failed to maintain the premises by not having an independent professional look at the drainage problem.

“While the landlord stated that the responsibility is on the tenant to keep the drains clear of debris, no clearing of the drains will prevent flooding if the drainage system is not sufficient for heavy rainfall.

“The landlord did not submit any evidence that the drainage at the premises was fit for purpose,” Walker​ said.

Walker ruled the tenants should be paid a total of $2500, with $1884 for the power use, and $600 compensation for the flooding.

The tenants moved out of the property on May 22.