Woman paid $28,353 after Allianz Partners wrongly turned down her travel insurance claim

People buy travel insurance from insurers like Allianz to protect them in case their travel is disrupted, including through unexpected illness.

Multinational travel insurer Allianz Partners declined a New Zealand woman’s claim, saying the extremely rare and painful illness she was diagnosed with was a “pre-existing” condition before she took out her policy.

The only trouble was, Allianz Partners relied on a definition of pre-existing condition that was not in its policy, and despite the traveller pointing this out, the insurer dug its heels in, forcing the woman to take a legal claim against it.

The policyholder took her fight to the Disputes Tribunal, which found Allianz had treated the woman unfairly.

It ordered the insurer to pay the woman $28,353, including $2000 compensation, with Disputes Tribunal adjudicator Phena Byrne saying the travel insurer acted without the “reasonable care and skill” that policyholders should expect,

Allianz Partners said it had undertaken an international review after the case, and was confident the case was a “one-off”.

Byrne said Allianz Partners did not deal with the woman’s claim within a reasonable time, and found the insurer was slow to respond to requests for information from the policyholder.

That behaviour was also criticised in the decision from Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL) complaints service in April last year. The policyholder complained to FSCL, but the service wrongly concluded Allianz was entitled to decline the claim.

In that decision, FSCL chief executive Susan Taylor told Allianz Partners to pay the woman $2000 compensation for the stress and inconvenience caused by Allianz’s poor management of the claim.

The names of the woman and the insurer are redacted from a copy of the tribunal ruling, which issues anonymous decisions.

But the case has stirred up controversy, and the family has complained to regulators about Allianz, which it believes might have wrongly declined other people’s claims.

That was also a concern raised by FSCL, which told Allianz that it was “on notice” that if any similar complaints come before it, it may alert the Financial Markets Authority that there could be a “systemic” failure at the insurer.

The FMA, which has been monitoring a large number of “remediations” by insurers having to fix systemic issues which left policyholders out of pocket, has been alerted, but a spokesman said it did not comment on complaints.

An Allianz Partners spokesman said: “Allianz Partners acknowledges it could have done better when handling this claim. Allianz Partners carefully reviewed and reflected on the Disputes Tribunal’s decision. It has undertaken careful checks to ensure this case was an isolated incident that was confined to its particular facts.”

The saga started in October 2018, the tribunal found, when the woman booked an expensive trip to Europe through a travel agent, intending to travel in June the following year.

But she later cancelled the trip on the advice of her doctors after being diagnosed with the rare and painful antisynthetase syndrome.

Supplied Allianz is a multi-national insurer which owns a travel insurance operation in New Zealand. In New Zealand, it sells insurance through partnerships with big banks including ANZ and Kiwibank.

Allianz Partners, however, decided not to pay the claim for the cancellation, claiming a bout of pneumonia the woman had had in August 2018 had been a “sign” or “symptom” of the condition, making it a pre-existing condition.

But Payne ruled: “As the phrase ‘signs or symptoms’ does not form part of the relevant definition of a pre-existing medical condition, I do not need to consider further whether a bout of pneumonia is 2018 was a sign or symptom of antisynthetase syndrome.”

Allianz Partners, which is part of an international insurance group with revenue of €149 billion last year (NZ$244b), wrongly claimed the trip was cancelled due to a “respiratory” condition, Payne said.

And, she said, had Allianz Partners known of the pneumonia, it might have refused to cover the cancellation due to a repeat bout of the illness, but, she said: “I find it unlikely that a prudent insurer would consider, at the time of issuing the policy, refusing cover for the rare condition of antisynthetase syndrome upon disclosure of a bout of pneumonia eight​ months prior to a booked trip.”

FSCL had concluded in its decision in April last year that it was reasonable for Allianz to conclude, on the balance of probabilities, that there was a link between the woman’s 2018 bout of pneumonia and the respiratory issues which I have found were the reason for the cancellation.