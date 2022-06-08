Silver Fern Farms signs NZ's biggest deal linking working capital with sustainability targets

Silver Fern Farms chief executive Simon Limmer, pictured here launching the company’s carbon-zero beef in New York, wants to create the world’s most sustainable grass-fed red meat company.

Silver Fern Farms, New Zealand’s largest meat processor and marketer, has inked the country’s biggest deal linking working capital with sustainability targets.

The Dunedin-based company signed a deal with a banking syndicate for $320 million of working capital which offers a lower interest rate in return for meeting sustainability targets.

Silver Fern Farms aims to become the world’s most sustainable grass-fed red meat company. Last month it received a huge plug from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern touting its carbon-zero beef in New York, and the launch of its new finance deal was opened in Wellington by Climate Change Minister James Shaw.

“Sustainability-linked financing of this size is a significant step for Silver Fern Farms and emphasises our commitment to respond to the rise of conscious consumers and create new forms of value for farmers,” said chief executive Simon Limmer.

“The targets associated with the facilities will hold us to account as we accelerate towards a nature positive business model that incentivises low emissions, biodiverse and regenerative farming practice.”

Who is providing the finance?

A syndicate of lenders, including ANZ, Bank of China, BNZ, Citibank and Rabobank. The transaction was externally reviewed by EY and aligns with the sustainability-linked loan principles (2022).

How does Silver Fern Farms benefit?

Silver Fern Farms chief financial officer Vicki McColl said sustainability performance targets set out in the deal give the company clarity on what it needs to be investing in every year and makes its responsibilities plain.

“A strong performance against our targets saves us money, while under performance costs us,” she said. “This means the incentives for operating in a more sustainable way are very tangible in a commercial sense.”

What are the targets?

As part of the deal, Silver Fern Farms will receive financial incentives as it delivers pre-agreed and pre-defined sustainability targets, including: