Sky acquisition of MediaWorks could cost $200m, says 'perplexed' analyst

Sky TV says deal would need to be approved by shareholders.

Analyst MorningStar says it is “perplexed” by Sky TV’s proposed acquisition of MediaWorks, which it guessed could cost Sky $150 million to $200m.

Sky Television also received a cool response from investors after it announced to the NZX that it was in talks to acquire MediaWorks.

The company’s shares closed down 7.2% on Tuesday, with many shareholders quick to voice their doubts about a deal.

MediaWorks owns about half of the country’s commercial radio stations, including The Edge, George FM, The Rock, Today FM and Magic, and also has a large outdoor advertising business.

It no longer owns television channel Three after selling its loss-making TV business to United States company Discovery for $20 million in 2020.

MorningStar said it did not see Sky as a natural owner and operator of radio or outdoor advertising assets, and it was “highly debatable” whether investing in traditional, cyclical radio and outdoor advertising could accelerate Sky's growth.

MediaWorks is majority owned by United States private equity firm Oaktree, which has been assumed to be keen to exit the New Zealand media market completely after a loss-making foray into the TV market here prior to the Discovery transaction.

The remaining, smaller MediaWorks business reported a loss of $2.9m for the year to the end of December and a loss of $4.8m the prior year.

Sky TV confirmed the talks after the Australian Financial Review reported speculation of a deal and Sky said the likelihood of a transaction proceeding was “still highly uncertain with discussions and due diligence ongoing and incomplete”.

Sky said it would not need to raise additional money from shareholders to fund the possible acquisition, but it would need to be approved by Sky shareholders.

David White stuff.co.nz Political journalist Tova O'Brien joined MediaWorks' radio business in March so could now find herself at Sky TV. (video first published in March)

Some Sky investors on share market forum Sharetrader reacted with indifference and others with hostility to the announcement.

“Are they looking at Video-Ezy too?,” one quipped.

But another observed “anything can be worthwhile at the right price”.

Sky said in February that it was looking at opportunities to invest capital to accelerate growth and generate new revenue streams, and said on Tuesday that it saw the possible acquisition of MediaWorks as consistent with that strategy.

It declined to provide further rationale for the possible acquisition on Tuesday.