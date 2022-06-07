'Once in a career' opportunity to argue for a pay rise, recruiter says

Employees should prepare themselves to make the most of a “once in a career” job market over the next year, one recruiter says.

Hays has released its latest salary guide, which surveyed 4400 Australasian organisations, including 1222 in New Zealand.

It found about 90% planned to increase staff salaries at the next review, from 67% last year. Three-quarters said the skills shortage had pushed them to offer higher salaries than they otherwise would have, and 37% planned to offer increases of 3% or more.

Last year, just 12% of those who planned an increase expected to offer 3% or more.

The pressure is most notable in construction, human resources, trades and labour, engineering, executive and sales roles.

Only 10% planned an increase of more than 6%, which would keep pace with inflation. Almost 60% of employees said that level of increase would reflect their performance and demand for their skills.

Adam Shapley, who is managing director of Hays in New Zealand, said competition had intensified for workers while the borders were shut.

He said his organisation had noticed that when people went to resign, their employers were doing what they could to hold on to them, knowing it would be next to impossible to replace them.

Unemployment was at 3.2% in March an annual wage inflation lifted 3%.

“We’ve seen some very substantial and quite breathtaking counter-offers from organisations in the last 12 months,” he said. “That has a knock-on effect.”

He said it was a good time to be asking for a pay rise. “If you’re happy in your job, like your job and the people you work with but you think you’re worth more than you’re getting, go and have that conversation. You’ll probably get the right outcome if you approach it like that.”

STUFF Aotearoa New Zealand's unemployment is at very low levels, but that disguises some of the groups who are being left behind, says economist Matt Roskruge.

In some areas, such as tech, New Zealand employers were facing increasing competition from global firms allowing people to work remotely from this country.

Shapley said 91% of employers reported a skills shortage and 83% said it would affect the way the operated.

“This is fuelling a once-in-a-career market. Previously camouflaged by skilled migration, and further impacted by headcount growth, skills shortages have reached a level unmatched in our 46 years in recruitment and sparked deliberate salary increases from employers.

“However, while both the value and extent of salary increases is rising, employees’ expectations are growing faster. In a job-rich, candidate-poor market, they feel more assured of their worth and have prioritised a pay rise.

“In such a market, the number one question we’re asked by employers is how to stand out as their preferred candidate’s first choice.”

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said wage growth was likely to be strong over the next couple of years, and could exceed 6% a year.

“Labour shortages are one factor, along with adjustments that make some allowance for the higher cost of living that employees are facing.”