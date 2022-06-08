How to reduce your power bill this winter

Consumer NZ gives its top tips on how to not break the bank with power this winter.

With the cost of living at an all-time high, keeping warm this winter for as little cost as possible is on the minds of homeowners.

Consumer NZ research found areas with incomes lower than average were paying prices higher than average last year. Larger towns and cities generally paid the least.

Prices in Kerikeri were about 40% higher than for a similar household in Auckland where median incomes were about 25% higher.

Prices in Westport, which had lower-than-average incomes, was close to 40% higher than in Christchurch, where residents on average earned more.

This was because about 40% of your power bill was for electricity lines charges, which was the cost of the infrastructure required to get the electricity from the power station to your home.

Regions that need a lot of infrastructure to deliver electricity, but had fewer people and industry to spread the cost of that infrastructure over, paid the most.

Seven Sharp Lots of Kiwis are hoping to avoid higher power bills.

Consumer warned households earlier in the year to check their power bills, because some will face price hikes up to $1000 a year.

Several factors had snowballed to affect annual price rises, which included power companies phasing out low-use power plans.

This had given companies permission to double how much they charged low users for having electricity supplied to their home, Consumer said.

Consumer product test team leader James le Page said a few simple changes can help you save on power this winter:

Turn off appliances when not in use

Switch off any appliances you are not using. Appliances, such as TVs, microwaves and ovens, still use small amounts of power while on standby. All these devices together can cause costs to add up.

Check your electricity plan

Comparing your power plan against others can show you were you can save some dollars.

Switch to LED lightbulbs

“They cost more upfront, but they use much less power than the equivalent incandescent bulb,” le Page said.

“So much so that they should pay for themselves within a year, and they should last longer.”

Break out the slow cooker

“A slow cooker costs peanuts to run,” le Page said.

A slow cooker only costs about 50 cents in power to make a large dinner.

Close curtains as soon as the sun sets

Maximise the winter sun (when there is some) and warmth throughout the day by keeping your curtains open.

Supplied/Stuff Consumer product test team leader James le Page says wrapping up warm will save you in heating costs.

But be sure to whip them shut when evening sets in to retain heat the house has gained throughout the day, le Page said.

Wrap up warm

Just because you’re inside at home, doesn’t mean you don’t need to wrap up, le Page said.

Wearing slippers, socks and warm clothing will keep you warm without you having to turn the heating on.

Keep the thermostat low and draughts out

The Ministry for Social Development suggests anywhere between 18C and 20C is the ideal temperature for homes.

“Anything over that is a tad too much, and you’ll be paying for the pleasure of making your place feel like the tropics,” le Page said.

Up to 20% of heating can also be lost through draughts, so make sure draughts are stopped around doors and windows.