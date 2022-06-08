The problem with puffer jackets and how sheep farmers could solve it

Fashion brand Wynn Hamlyna and Gisborne company Wisewool have teamed up to produce a range of wool-filled puffer jackets.

With a polar blast predicted to strike this week, puffer jackets will emerge from wardrobes and coat racks up and down the country.

But despite New Zealand having millions of sheep and a struggling wool export sector, all of those jackets will be stuffed with either environmentally damaging synthetics or down, which can also be ethically questionable.

A partnership between homegrown fashion brand Wynn Hamlyn​ and Gisborne company Wisewool​ could be the first step towards changing that.

At last month’s Australian Fashion Week, Wynn Hamlyn designer Wynn Crawshaw​ showed a range of puffer jackets filled with Wisewool’s “buds” – small, bouncy balls of strong wool fibres.

The jackets have a series of zips, so the wool filling can be accessed and “refluffed” or even removed for a lighter jacket.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ "Depressing", "tragic" and "very frustrating" - those are just some of the words being used to described the state of the country's wool industry. (Published in July 2020)

Wisewool collects its wool from more than 300 farms on the East Coast of the North Island, including Urquhart-Hay’s own family farm near Gisborne, turning them into buds for use in furniture, insulation and now fashion.

Urquhart-Hay said most New Zealand sheep farmers grew strong wool which, half a century ago, was widely used in carpets and curtains and made up the bulk of farmers’ revenue.

However, demand for and the price of strong wool had plummeted as cheaper synthetic alternatives gained popularity.

Wisewool had been set up to engineer and add value to strong wool, so farmers could be paid more for their product, he said.

“Strong wool is a natural insulator, breathable, natural, and [has] no nasty synthetic smell.”

Campaign for Wool NZ (CFWNZ) chairperson Tom O’Sullivan said those characteristics were increasingly important to consumers as the tide began to turn in wool’s war with synthetics.

SUPPLIED The wool-filled jackets have a series of zips, so the filling can be accessed and “refluffed” or even removed.

Research commissioned by CFWNZ found huge opportunity for growth, particularly in the United States.

”What we have found is that there is a large education gap in how US consumers think about wool. For example, 53% think of cashmere when they hear the word wool,” O’Sullivan said.

“Although they are aware of wool, it sits quite a bit lower down in their consciousness when compared to New Zealand consumers.”

However, most viewed it as a super fibre in terms of resilience and sustainability and two-thirds saw wool as long-lasting when compared with petroleum-based synthetics and plant fibres.

That was heartening news for the New Zealand wool industry, O’Sullivan said.

“The tide is turning in our war on synthetics. We can leverage consumers’ appetite for a cleaner, greener shift by ensuring we’re telling the right stories about New Zealand wool, increasing demand for our growers.”