Sharemarket erases earlier gains as investors wary over outlook

Investors are wary about the weakening consumer demand after US retailer Target warned of lower profit margins as it slashes prices to clear out inventory.

The sharemarket erased earlier gains to close flat as investors turned cautious amid signs consumer demand may be slowing.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index edged up 0.540 points to 11,266.24 on Wednesday. On the wider market 74 stocks fell, while 65 gained.

The sharemarket started the day optimistic but declined into the close as US futures softened, suggesting weaker trading ahead. Investors are wary about the outlook after big US retailer Target warned of lower profit margins as it slashes prices to clear out inventory. Other US retailers including Walmart, Kohl's, Gap, American Eagle, and Urban Outfitters also recently reporting higher inventories.

“The market has lost a bit of steam,” said Hobson Wealth partners investment adviser Brad Gordon. “Target’s announcement that they were going to have to discount to reduce inventory quite quickly is I think a real canary in the coal mine.”

Gordon said the build up of excess inventory was likely to be widespread and discounting could relieve a lot of the current inflationary pressures, lessening the need for interest rate hikes.

“The difficulty for retailers and wholesalers and importers is that they have really had to pay up for these goods, and the question is are they going to be able to clear them now, and the answer is probably not,” he said.

Auckland International Airport was the biggest stock traded by value, gaining 2.4% to $7.80.

Gordon said travel stocks had benefited from the news that fund manager IFM Global Infrastructure Fund had acquired a 15% stake in Australian tollroad operator Atlas Arteria and was contemplating a potential takeover bid.

Private equity investors were becoming active in the market when they saw value, he said.

Fonterra shares that are traded between its farmer suppliers surged 14% to $2.85 after the dairy company said they were undervalued and it was setting aside $50 million for a buyback programme. Units in the Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund, which gives outside investors access to the co-operative’s dividends, rose 1.7% to $3.05.

Pay-TV company Sky Network Television dropped 2.9% to $2.38. The stock has shed 9.9% this week after it said it was in talks to acquire the unprofitable media business MediaWorks, which owns about half of the country’s commercial radio stations and a large outdoor advertising business.

Investors had expected the company to be a takeover target and were not as keen on it being the acquirer, Gordon said.

MorningStar analyst Brian Han has said he was “perplexed” by the proposed transaction, guessing that the purchase could cost between $150m and $200m.

Broker Forsyth Barr has joined the doubters, suggesting shareholders could vote down a deal.

