Another analyst raises doubts over Sky-MediaWorks deal

Sky TV shares have fallen 11% since a possible takeover of MediaWorks was announced.

Broker Forsyth Barr has joined the doubters questioning Sky’s proposed takeover of radio and outdoor advertising business MediaWorks, suggesting shareholders could vote down a deal.

Sky TV shares have now slumped by 11% since the pay-TV firm surprised the market on Tuesday morning by confirming an Australian media report that it was in “exclusive talks” with MediaWorks over a takeover.

MorningStar analyst Brian Han said on Tuesday that he was “perplexed” by the proposed transaction, guessing that the purchase could cost between $150 million and $200m.

READ MORE:

* Sky acquisition of MediaWorks could cost $200m, says 'perplexed' analyst

* Sky takeover of MediaWorks would rule out merger with NZME



But Forsyth Barr said the fact that Sky agreed the possible transaction would need shareholder approval implied the purchase price would be more than half of Sky’s “trailing average market value”, which it estimated would put it above $220m.

Forsyth Barr broker Aaron Ibbotson said its estimate did not include $95m of net debt on MediaWorks’ books, meaning it assumed Sky was considering paying at least $220m and taking on that debt.

Sky was approached on Tuesday morning for information on the threshold that would trigger the requirement for a shareholder vote, but has yet to confirm what that threshold is.

Forsyth Barr said it could see “some strategic rationale” in combining Sky’s advertising business with MediaWorks’ radio and outdoor advertising business.

But it said it “remained to be convinced on the economics and timing of the deal”.

Forsyth Barr said accounts filed by MediaWorks with the Companies Office suggested it had been loss-making and had generated no underlying free cash flow for each of the last five years.

MediaWorks spokesperson Anna Cross said the structure of MediaWorks had changed materially over the past five years.

“The relevant period to focus on is 2021 as this is the full financial year of the new structure post the divestment of TV at the end of 2020 and the acquisition of the out-of-home business in 2019,” she said.

“2021 did have positive underlying free cash flows, albeit small, despite the significant impact on the business due to Covid and increased investment to position the new business for future growth.”

Sky was still in the early days of its turnaround phase, Forsyth Barr said.

“We are not convinced that a deal of this magnitude will receive shareholder support.”

Comment has been sought from Sky TV chairman Philip Bowman on the proposed acquisition.