Ports of Auckland scraps automation project rendering $65m of investment useless

The handbrake's gone on Ports of Auckland's controversial automated system for unloading freight containers because of safety concerns.

Ports of Auckland has announced it will scrap the automation of the Fergusson Container Terminal, leaving $65 million of automation software and guidance system useless.

Auckland Council said it would seek a review of decisions made by the former chief executive and board of directors of the Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) to commence the project back in 2016.

“The decision by POAL’s previous chief executive and former board is of deep concern to council, as the sole shareholder of the ports,” Mayor Phil Goff said.

Ports of Auckland board chairperson Jan Dawson said the decision to scrap the automation project was done in the best interests of the company, its stakeholders, and the New Zealand supply chain.

Mayor Phil Goff says a significant portion of the investment made by POAL had gone towards valuable infrastructure such as container cranes and a new third wharf that will provide ongoing value.

“We have made this decision after careful consideration of the current status of the project, advice from independent experts, and the work required to achieve full terminal automation,” he said.

He said a review indicated the project was experiencing continued delays, was not performing to expectations, and he was not confident in the projected timeline or cost to completion.

Maritime Union of New Zealand (MUNZ) Auckland branch secretary Russell Mayne said many Auckland port workers were concerned the automation system would cause a serious accident.

"Given the number of incidents and issues with the automated machines, the decision to end the programme removes the chance of a serious accident,” he said.

“I think many port workers will be breathing a sigh of relief."

Mayne said port workers that interacted with automated machines found the experience "unpleasant".

"If you are sitting there with a giant automatic [machine] coming at you at speed it is not going to be very comfortable."

MUNZ national secretary Craig Harrison said the union had maintained for years that the automated system was not going to work.

"There are automated port systems that work, but they are much bigger and completely different set up as to what we had in Auckland. What we've been saying all along is that this project was never fit for purpose," Harrison said.

POAL has been under fire recently after a spate of deaths. There had been four deaths since 2017, most recently 26-year-old Atiroa Tuaiti who died in April.

In August, former Auckland port boss Tony Gibson was charged over the death Pala’amo (Amo) Kalati on August 30, 2020.

In the last three months of last year there was 12 lost-time injuries at the port – injuries that led to time off work.

POAL chief executive Roger Gray described the decision as a “a positive decision, which will come as a relief to many at Ports of Auckland and in the wider supply chain”.

“It gives us certainty about the future and allows us to focus on our core job: safely providing a great service to New Zealand importers and exporters.

“It will also help us get the business back to the level of profitability we have delivered in the past.”

Gray said the end of automation did not mean the loss of all the investment and work that went into it.

The Maritime Union says the design of the port made it unsuited to the form of automation attempted.

“The new infrastructure built as part of the project – for example the new wharf and cranes – provides extra capacity which is essential for future growth,” he said.

“We will, however, have to write-off approximately $65 million in investments which will no longer be used, mainly the automation software and guidance system.

“It was a bold and innovative project, but one that – despite the hard work of many - was unable to be delivered.”

The original delivery date was late-2019 to early-2020, and functions included the automation of some straddle operation.

As part of its review of automation the board commissioned two independent assessments from qualified experts.

There have been a spate of deaths at the Ports of Auckland in recent times.

Both advised a lot more money and time was needed to make the system fit for purpose, although neither could say with confidence how long or how much investment that would take.

Goff said under the Port Companies Act, the board of directors was responsible for running the port and the council had limited ability to intervene in operational matters.

“At the time of the decision, an intermediary body – Auckland Council Investments Limited (ACIL) – further kept the port at arm’s length from council oversight. It has since been abolished,” he said.

He said a shakeup of the port’s leadership has been instituted over the past year and moves taken to strengthen council oversight of POAL.

“I have consistently expressed the view that when it comes to implementing new technology, being at the cutting edge of implementing that tech carries a high level of risk,” Goff said.

“I am concerned that the former chief executive and board did not do sufficient due diligence to determine how those risks would be managed before committing to significant capital expenditure.”

Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback said it was important that a review take place as soon as possible.