Fight to win return of Māori land too hard, says Mat Taare

Mat Taare fought for nearly a decade to secure the return of Māori land, which had belonged to an ancestor, but was taken for public works.

Mat Taare​ celebrated victory in December after a decade fighting to secure the return of Māori land in Gisborne taken for public works in 1884​ and 1952​.

But inexplicable delays in returning the land, A period in which he was “ghosted” by Crown bureaucrats, and his discovery of “illegal” uses the land was put to, now has Taare fighting for damages.

The two abutting sections in Awapuni, Gisborne, were taken in two chunks, one in 1884​ for a road, the other in 1952​ for an Airways New Zealand​ transmitter.

But the road was never built, and in 1968​, electricity poles were erected on the land to run power to a local golf course. In 1990​, the 1884​ block passed into Airways’ ownership for “aerodrome purposes”, though it was never used for that, said Taare, who is of Ngāti Porou​.

READ MORE:

* Unlocking the potential of Māori agriculture land is not simple

* Wellington's tangata whenua want protesters to leave

* Should you have a whānau trust? The underused way for Māori families to protect their assets



When the Airways transmitter was removed in 1997​ from the 1952​ block, the land was used to run horses on by a former Airways employee, instead of being offered back to the descendents of the original owners, Taare said.

Airways only declared the 1952​ surplus a decade later in 2007, he said, but it was not until 2012​ that Airways made moves to begin the process that would lead to the land being offered to the descendents of its original owners.

After long, hard negotiations, Taare, who is one of those descendents, secured the return of the 1952​ block in 2018​, and now holds it as trustee for them.

Airways agreed in 2017​ to transfer the 1884​ block.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mat Taare spent almost a decade fighting to secure the return of Māori land that was originally taken for public works. He succeeded, but it came at a personal cost.

But the transfer only happened in December last year, after Taare dug into his own pocket to pay Auckland law firm Thorn Law to press Airways to fulfil its pledge.

During his battle for the land, which is just over an acre, Taare felt he was experiencing a continuation of some aspects of the Crown’s troubled history of dealing with Māori land.

“I've come to learn that things haven't changed as much as we'd like to think they have,” he said.

Crown entities like Airways should not be handling negotiations over Māori land, and political change was needed, he said.

Supplied Securing the return of the block of land in Gisborne was a nearly decade-long fight for Mat Taare. It took a lot out of him, but he says he had no choice but to fight.

Lawyer Rohan Havelock from Thorn Law said the battle has consumed a large part of Taare’s life and personal finances, as he funded the fight to get the land back himself, and ploughed in countless hours of his own time.

Taare, who lives in Auckland said: “We’ve got the land back, but on the back of the injustice I’ve uncovered, they have to put something right here.”

“It’s about tidying up a mess they’ve created, a mess they’ve allowed on their watch,” he said.

“I’m a reasonable man, but we are looking at remedies. We are looking at damages.

“It’s been a substantial undertaking, financially, mentally, emotionally.”

He is seeking damages from Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand, which he said was responsible for monitoring Māori land taken for public works, and ensuring it was offered back in a timely fashion when no longer needed.

Taare’s lawyer Adina Thorn, in a letter sent to Toitū Te Whenua in March said the improper use of land taken under the Public Works Act was breach of statutory duty, and also to a breach of fiduciary duty owed to the original Māori owners.

Havelock said it would be unfair for the Crown not to engage over damages, and force Taare to fund court action.

So far, Toitū Te Whenua had not agreed to a meeting with Taare, but said it was taking further advice, and would consider the matter further after that.

SUPPLIED Lawyer Adina Thorn successfully helped Mat Taare secure the return of the 1884 block of land, but she is now helping him seek damages for the ordeal he has been put through.

Taare remained concerned that Crown entities could be holding Māori land that should be offered back to descendents.

Toitū Te Whenua said Crown entities were not required to report on landholdings regularly, but said it had processes and steps in place to ensure surplus land was correctly disposed once it was declared surplus.

“We’re always refining our processes to ensure we continue to meet statutory obligations,” Toitū Te Whenua said.

Taare struggles to understand why Airways made him fight so hard before honouring its 2017​ pledge on the 1884​ block.

“Communications absolutely fell apart,” he said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mat Taare honours both his Māori and Pākeha ancestry. “Your ancestors don’t let you sleep. They don’t let you stop,” he says.

Airways would only say it was aware of the matters raised by Taare with Toitū Te Whenua.

“The land in question is no longer operationally in use by Airways and the land has been passed to Mr Taare,” a spokesperson for Airways said.

The National government under prime ministers Sir John Key and Sir Bill English helped keep Airways on point, but after Labour swept into power in 2017, he found ministers of no help.

“I absolutely got nowhere,” he says. “It was a joke.”

Taare was able to negotiate the return of the land without having to pay to buy it back, but Taare said that was fair.

The 1952 land was supposedly acquired for £120​, but Taare had found no evidence the money was ever paid.

His family tradition has it that no money was paid.

Taare said the land was on a prime location five minutes from the city centre with views of Young Nick’s Head.

He would like to see the land developed for housing for some of the less privileged descendents of the original owners.

He believes there could be more than a thousand descendents.

“My grandfather alone had 11 children,” Taare says. “My father had myself and two brothers. I have three children.”