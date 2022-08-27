Desperately seeking Kelly Smith: Business owner leaves trail of furious customers

Kelly Smith, also known as Kelly Vie, or Cali Smith, has run businesses involving concrete collectables, houseplants, property management and more recently dresses for hire.

A woman with a track record of failed businesses continues to leave disgruntled customers in her wake.

Kelly Smith, who also goes by the names Cali Smith and Kelly Vie, has allegedly ripped off customers over concrete collectables, houseplants, property management and more recently dresses for hire.

Attempts to interview Smith over her latest company, the dress sharing platform Shared Wardrobe, were stymied and referred to her Christchurch-based lawyer.

“If you wish for our client to comment further, you will need to provide further details of the allegations made,’’ a letter from the law firm said.

Smith had a change of heart a few weeks later and agreed to a sit-down interview at her Dunedin premise about allegations concerning Shared Wardrobe and her previous business dealings.

The interview was set for the morning of June 22, but 11 minutes prior her lawyer contacted Stuff with the following: “Ms Smith has tested positive to Covid-19 and is in isolation. She cannot attend the meeting.”

Supplied Kelly Smith, also known as Kelly Vie and Cali Smith.

Instead, a written statement regarding some of the accusations was supplied.

“Ms Smith stands by her business dealings,” it said.

Smith was aware of only one outstanding account from her previous business dealings, involving Cemented by H, Concrete Jungle and Shared Wardrobe, and that was disputed, the lawyer’s letter said.

Last week the legal firm confirmed they were no longer representing her.

It comes as Stuff was made aware of other legal letters to disgruntled customers – sent by other law firms previously acting on behalf of Smith – when details of her business dealings were made public on social media.

In 2018, the then-Ashburton-based Smith featured in a Fair Go story involving her former company, Cemented by H, which specialised in concrete collectables, such as Disney, Lego and Star Wars figurines.

The items proved popular, but some orders failed to arrive, while refunds were delayed or not received. Smith blamed the company experiencing “growing pains” on orders not arriving and refunds not being processed.

FairGo/Screenshot Kelly Smith in a screenshot used by FairGo in a 2018 story involving her former company: Cemented by H.

She later emailed customers to tell them online trading had ceased “for the time being”.

“Like anything we have had our triumphs and tribulations, we remain with pride a small NZ business and know we will come out the other side of this. As part of this we do note that at times our expected wait times have exceeded all expectations.”

By 2020 Smith, who was by then known as Kelly Smith and Kelly Vie (short for her middle name Vienna), had moved to Dunedin and was working for Space Properties Ltd as a property manager for a boarding house above the former Bransons Bar, off St Andrew St.

Paul Rogers boarded there and said in an online review she was “by far and away the absolute worst I have ever had the misfortune of dealing with”.

Former business associates of Smith’s connected with the boarding house declined to comment to Stuff.

Rogers, 53, was issued with a trespass notice, following an argument with Smith not long after she moved in to manage the property. He had a simple message for anyone dealing with Smith – “Don’t”.

That sentiment was shared by Imogen Hoskin, who along with four others rented a Frederick St flat from Space Properties Ltd in 2020. Smith was the property manager.

When the tenants moved in the property was ‘’disgusting’’, with rubbish inside, broken doors and former tenants’ items at the property, Hoskin said.

While in lockdown the students realised their bond was never lodged, and they issued Smith with a 14-day notice. Smith ‘’freaked’’ over the notice, and said there was an issue with banking, Hoskin said.

The flatmates won a Tenancy Tribunal case and the bond was lodged on July 1 – six months after the students paid it. Smith did not attend the hearing, stating her “grandmother passed away”.

The decision said the landlord was found to have “committed an unlawful act” by not lodging the bond.

Also in 2020, Smith’s company Concrete Jungle attracted a slew of complaints from around the country after orders of houseplants were not delivered, money not refunded and promised plants arrived rotten or damaged.

MOIRA WEST/NZ GARDENER/Stuff Caladiums, as pictured here, were sold by Concrete Jungle, in Dunedin.

One of those complaints was from a buyer known as Jen, from Hamilton.

She ordered $400 in caladium bulbs from the company in July 2020, and later some plant hoops. Neither arrived.

Excuses included delays in sourcing the items, problems with tracking numbers, and Smith undergoing surgery.

“To be honest, I’m getting really impatient and just plain annoyed. I get life happens and I’m sorry to hear of Kelly’s surgeries etc but it’s been literally months of false promises now and my patience is wearing thin,” Jen said in an email to the company in November 2020.

The company responded with a proof of postage, tracking number, and proof of refund. But still the orders didn’t arrive and no refunds showed in her bank account, despite Concrete Jungle producing a screenshot of a supposed transaction.

“It was just so much bullshit,” said Jen, who eventually received a refund four months after placing the order.

Some who complained online about the company were issued with cease and desist letters from a Dunedin legal firm.

In an email to Concrete Jungle clients, Smith claimed to be harassed by people and said she “received multiple death threats”.

“I’ve been posted a bullet ... Can you guys just let that sink in? I was posted a f...ing bullet.’’

Smith, by this stage going by the name Kelly Vie, told several buyers the reason for the delivery and refund issues was that she had undergone eye surgery. By the end of 2020 she had closed the store to the public, but plants could still be seen inside.

In May 2021 she reopened for a plant sale.

It was around this time Smith moved into the growing dress rentals industry, starting her company SharedwardrobeNZ.

Supplied Kelly Smith in a profile picture for a property business.

The company used social media, particularly Instagram, to market dresses for hire.

“A designer rental platform offering a safe space for you to rent and lend stylish pieces!”, the company’s blurb says.

A former worker said Smith claimed to have about 100 of her own dresses available, while the majority of other dresses were “vendor dresses”, owned by other women which were sent to the company and in turn hired out.

An employee, who did not want to be named, said she had not seen many of the dresses featured on the SharedwardrobeNZ’s Instagram page.

“I don’t believe that they are there.”

She was employed by Smith earlier this year and believed her role would involve sorting orders, “but I was mainly there for her to talk to”.

“She really enjoyed telling me stories.”

Smith, who moved the office from Cumberland St to Jetty St, tried “desperately to keep alive” a lot of indoor plants at the new address, the former employee said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A building in Jetty St, Dunedin, from which Kelly Smith used to trade.

Smith offered her flights and talked about giving her clothes. No flights ever came about, but she did receive a damaged skirt and top.

“I don’t know whose they were.”

Smith ended up cancelling many rental orders for various reasons, including claiming a dress was still being dry-cleaned.

“She was very airy-fairy about everything,” said the employee.

The company’s Instagram page said on June 1 it was under new ownership.

No-one answered at the Jetty St premises in June or again on Thursday. A message to the site received an automatic reply: “Thanks for getting in touch with us, in the most part our Instagram is fully automated and our messaging system is unmanned.

“Our store is now permanently closed and no longer taking bookings, consignment or try-ons.”

Those with store credit were told there would be a list of vendors on the website to redeem their credit with.

Another message to the site requesting a phone number received an unsigned reply: “Work’s a bit hectic in our office today and tomorrow with the handover of new ownership. How can we help?”

Smith is understood to be now trading under the name Kelly Vie, and had been marketing a range of items including bouncy castle hires in Dunedin and Christchurch, via Facebook.

Repeated attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful.