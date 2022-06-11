UN body doesn't meet BusinessNZ request to condemn Fair Pay Agreements

The Government has said Fair Pay Agreements are designed to prevent a race to the bottom on pay and conditions, but BusinessNZ is not a fan.

The UN’s International Labour Organisation has not fulfilled a request from BusinessNZ to condemn the Government’s proposed Fair Pay Agreements, at a meeting in Geneva.

But it urged the Government “to consider the impact of the proposed legislation and to ensure compliance with the ILO convention” on collective bargaining and to report back to its committee of experts.

The Government’s proposed Fair Pay Agreement policy is designed to bring about agreements between employers and workers setting out minimum terms and conditions for all employees in an industry or occupation.

But it has become a source of extreme tension between the Government and unions on one hand, and some employers and lobby group BusinessNZ on the other, with BusinessNZ claiming it “denies freedom of association and the right to bargain freely and voluntarily to employers and workers”.

That tension bubbled over in May when BusinessNZ stated that the ILO had put the policy on a list of “worst case” breaches of international labour law.

However, it transpired that the list the lobby group had been referring to had been a list of alleged breaches.

The result of the ILO’s deliberations in Geneva has left both the Government and BusinessNZ claiming victory.

BusinessNZ employment relations policy manager Paul Mackay had urged the ILO to “condemn the actions of the New Zealand government in the strongest possible terms”, which the ILO’s statement did not do.

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood said BusinessNZ’s complaint to the ILO had failed, and described the ILO’s request for further consideration and a report as being only a suggestion.

“Despite efforts by opponents to misrepresent the purpose of FPAs, the ILO's Committee on the Application of Standards has not found that FPAs are inconsistent with international conventions, setting the record straight once and for all,” he said.

But BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope, speaking from Geneva, said the lobby group had got what it wanted and was pleased with the ILO’s statement on the matter.

Its conclusions recognised that the Government has an opportunity to ensure that the bill complies with international law, he said.

“That has always been our goal.”

rnz BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope has defended the business group’s lobbying on Fair Pay Agreements after accusations of misinformation, saying it is a serious issue.

Defending the business group’s earlier decision to label Fair Pay Agreements among the “worst” breaches” of the ILO’s conventions – in a list it noted also included accusations of forced labour and child labour in the third world – Hope said it was a serious issue, and people’s right to bargain freely and voluntarily should “not be taken for granted”.

Michael Hobby, an adviser at the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, told the ILO meeting that the agreements would not replace New Zealand’s current arrangements for collective bargaining under the Employment Relations Act (ERA), but supplement those.

“The specific features of the FPA system will apply only to bargaining conducted under that system and not more generally,” he said.

“The objective of the FPA system is to enhance workers’ terms and conditions, where the current collective bargaining system has failed to do so.”

The goal was to prevent a “race to the bottom” on pay and conditions, he said.