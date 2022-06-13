Banks lag behind in Consumer NZ KiwiSaver satisfaction survey

Big banks have “some work to do” after scoring some of the lowest levels for KiwiSaver customer satisfaction, according to Consumer NZ.

BNZ was the only major bank to rate above average for overall satisfaction in the watchdog’s annual KiwiSaver satisfaction survey, scoring 64%. It rated below average for return on investment but scored above average for dealing fairly with problems and complaints (49%).

Westpac rated 54% for overall satisfaction, while ANZ and ASB shared last place, on 47%. Both banks scored below average on keeping customers updated about how their investments were doing.

Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy​ said it had been a tough year for KiwiSaver as balances had fallen due to market volatility, and satisfaction ratings had “taken a hit”.”

“Industry wide, KiwiSavers are lacking transparency about fund performance and fees they’re paying,” he said.

“Non-bank funds are standing out when it comes to performance, so the major banks do have some work to do to lift their standards and come up to speed.”

123rf New Zealanders have invested $81.6 billion in KiwiSaver.

Simplicity topped the survey for the third year in a row with 77% satisfaction, scoring well for fees and charges (61%), return on investments (58%) and ethical investments (66%).

Milford Funds took second place, with 67% of its customers very satisfied with the service they were getting. Milford also scored highly for access to account information (82%) and keeping customers updated about their investments (80%).

Generate came second equal for overall satisfaction (67%) and scored above average for investment returns and keeping customers updated about investments.

While New Zealanders had invested $81.6 billion in KiwiSaver by March 2021, just 19% felt very confident they would have enough money in their account when they retired.

Three-quarters of KiwiSavers didn’t know what they paid in fees while 60% didn’t know how well their fund was doing compared with others on the market.

supplied Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy says it has been a tough year for KiwiSavers as balances have fallen due to market volatility.

Those with ANZ (71%), BNZ (72%) and Westpac (70%) were significantly less likely to know how their fund performed.

Only one in four felt it was very easy to compare KiwiSaver providers.

Consumer research found 45% said they wanted a fund that provides a good return and invests responsibly – both were equally important.

A further 13% want a fund that invests responsibly, even if it provides a slightly lower return. Most people were unsure whether their provider invested in ‘sin stocks’, such as gambling, tobacco and weapons.