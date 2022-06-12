3 out of 4 sunscreens fail to meet SPF label claims in Consumer NZ tests

Three out of four sunscreens have failed to meet their SPF label claims in Consumer NZ’s latest testing, with one product offering only slightly more than half of its promised protection.

A sunscreen’s SPF (sun protection factor) measures protection against UVB rays, and its broad-spectrum provides protection against UVA and UVB rays.

Consumer NZ tests the SPF and broad-spectrum protection of sunscreens several times a year. In its latest tests, only Smart365 Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+ met its claimed SPF protection.

Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration SPF50+ achieved only SPF 29.2, Neutrogena Beach Defence Sunscreen Lotion SPF50 tested SPF 38.5 and Oasis Sun Healthy Family Sunscreen SPF30 achieved SPF 25.6.

READ MORE:

* Seven out of eight sunscreens fail Consumer NZ's latest SPF tests

* Tighter control on sunscreen after safety standards added to Fair Trading Act

* $466 a litre: The high price of sunscreen in New Zealand



The Oasis product also failed to meet the requirements for broad-spectrum protection.

Kevin Stent/Stuff A sunscreen’s SPF (sun protection factor) measures protection against UVB rays, and its broad-spectrum provides protection against UVA and UVB rays.

However, Hawaiian Tropic distributor, Edgewell Personal Care, said independent testing showed the sunscreen not only met but exceeded its SPF50+ claim. Neutrogena manufacturer Johnson & Johnson said every Neutrogena sunscreen sold in New Zealand complied with the requirements of the Australian and New Zealand standard.

Oasis parent company, Moa’s Ark Group, also stood by its product, saying it believed the sunscreen met its label claims.

Consumer NZ researcher Belinda Castles​ said sunscreen manufacturers needed to be held accountable and be subject to regular testing.

“Our latest round of sunscreen testing looked at 21 sunscreens, of which only eight met their SPF label claim and the requirements for broad-spectrum protection,” she said.

“With the highest rates of melanoma in the world, New Zealanders deserve to shop with confidence.”

Consumer NZ would lodge a complaint with the Commerce Commission about its findings, Castles said.

In March, Parliament unanimously passed the Sunscreen Product Safety Standard Bill, putting sunscreen safety standards into the Fair Trading Act and meaning makers of sunscreens which didn’t provide the protection promised on the label could be fined.

National MP Todd Muller​, whose members’ bill on the issue was pulled from the parliamentary biscuit tin in 2021, said its passing was a “huge moment” and would give New Zealanders more confidence in the sunscreens they purchased.

“The bill means that the sunscreen product safety standard is now specifically referenced in the Fair Trading Act. Any breaches can be subjected to significant fines of up to $600,000,” he said.

About 4000 cases of melanoma are diagnosed in New Zealand every year, one of the highest rates in the world.

A Consumer NZ survey last year found most people supported a mandatory sunscreen standard and regular testing requirements.

The survey found two-thirds (67 per cent) of respondents read sunscreen labels before buying, but a much smaller number believed they could trust what they read.