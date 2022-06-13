Borders open: More people leaving New Zealand than entering

International departure numbers are the highest they have been since February 2020.

More people are leaving the country than entering, with departures the highest since February 2020, data from Stats NZ shows.

In total, 97,093 New Zealanders departed overseas in April.

Tourists arrived, but in smaller numbers. There were 54,303 tourists in April, equal to about 18% of tourist arrivals in pre-pandemic April 2019.

But arrivals were at their highest since May 2021, when more than 57,000 tourists entered New Zealand during the peak month of the trans-Tasman bubble.

READ MORE:

* Tourism recovery will be a long haul journey

* Infometrics reveals which regions got through summer in best shape

* Migration dries up: Record drop in numbers moving to NZ



More than 42,000 travellers were from across the ditch.

“Border restrictions have been relaxed in recent months, which has contributed to the increase in border crossings in April 2022,” Stats NZ population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “Easter and school holidays in April also boosted travel volumes.

”Almost 60% of overseas visitor arrivals in April 2022 were New Zealand citizens, making a trip here from their country of residence, which was mainly Australia.”

Economist Brad Olsen said the sharp rise in people leaving was “troubling”.

“Higher genuine tourist departures suggest that overall tourism activity in New Zealand could be sluggish, as the current loss of domestic travel to overseas is currently occurring faster than inbound tourists are making up for it,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Christopher Luxon talks to Stuff about the brain drain, public transport, and big donors

But it was more likely the larger number of tourist departures was actually Kiwis moving away from the country, as part of the broader brain drain, he said.

Olsen said it was likely these departures that were assumed to be tourists, would be shifted into the permanent migrant departure category in coming months.

The brain drain has been expected, with Government officials previously estimating 50,000 Kiwis could leave over the next year, but that number could surge to 125,000.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Economist Brad Olsen said the tourist departure numbers were troubling.

The move comes after the number Kiwi citizens moving dropped during the pandemic, with just 12,000 leaving the country in 2020, compared to 38,000 in 2019.

Data from Stats NZ showed more than 7300 people left the country than came in, in the year to March 2022.