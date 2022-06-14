People in isolation left without food as Countdown deliveries fall short

Countdown delivery orders are turning up without all the products for some customers.

People isolating with Covid-19 are spending days waiting for their online groceries after orders are delivered with items missing.

Lee Gingold started to feel ill last Wednesday, so decided to order food online to be safe.

He ordered a big shop from Countdown Kilbirnie in Wellington to be delivered the next day, because New World did not have any available slots for two days.

The delivery was delayed 24 hours to Friday after a storm caused a power cut in Wellington.

“The food arrived, but as I was unpacking I noticed there were items missing. Lots of items, and it had all been paid for,” Gingold said.

He was offered a refund, but asked if he could have the missing food delivered because otherwise he would have to pay for another delivery to get the things he needed. A delivery was arranged for later that evening, but it never turned up.

Sinead Gill / STUFF Care packages for self-isolating Dunedin students.

Then a stranger contacted Gingold on Facebook and said they had his order. The order had been delivered to street in Kilbirnie with a similar name.

Gingold went through the online process again and spoke to a Countdown customer service representative who was embarrassed and apologetic, he said.

A Saturday delivery was arranged, as well as $20 compensation, and the other person was allowed to keep the mistaken delivery.

“I was pretty amazed that when the delivery arrived on Saturday it was still missing multiple items. Big items worth more than $20,” he said.

A refund was offered again, but Gingold asked for the missing food to be redelivered. On Tuesday, the delivery still had not arrived.

“I'm in my mid 40s with mild but very unpleasant Covid symptoms and the process has been exhausting. I'm able to deal with it, but I'm concerned that this is the service being offered to people who are older or more severely sick.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff A Countdown spokesperson said from time to time mistakes did happen with online orders.

Gingold posted about his issue on social media, and found others had the same experience.

“The three orders I placed when I had Covid we’re all stuffed up somehow,” one person said.

“I did one last week because I had Covid, and they straight up forgot an entire bag,” another said.

A Countdown spokesperson said from time to time mistakes did happen with online orders.

“In those situations, we work to fix these as quickly as we can.

It wasn’t the first time Countdown customers had issues with deliveries.

At the peak of the Omicron outbreak in February, some shoppers were going in-store to get groceries while sick because deliveries were few and far between.

The spokesperson said the supermarket was not struggling with online order capacity as it had when the Omicron outbreak was at its peak.