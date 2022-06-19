The Australian dream by the numbers: Would you be better off across the ditch?

New Zealanders have long crossed the Tasman to chase the Australian dream of higher wages, better employment opportunities and more sunshine.

And as Covid-19 restrictions ease, stories of a better life in the lucky country are coming thick and fast from those with no plans to return home.

But is the grass really greener? Here’s how the numbers stack up (for simplicity’s sake, all figures have been converted to New Zealand dollars).

$401 – On average, Australian workers earn $401 a week more than those of us toiling away in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* The truth about post-Covid life in Australia according to the Kiwis who live there

* Renting in Porirua more expensive than Sydney and Melbourne

* New Zealand or the United Kingdom: Who's got it better?



Stats NZ figures show the average weekly income for full-time workers in New Zealand is $1406, while Australians earn an average of $1807, according to their Bureau of Statistics.

James D. Morgan/Getty Images New Zealanders have long chased the Australian Dream but is the grass really greener across the Tasman?

Not only do they bring home bigger bucks, Australian workers get more bang for each of them, with the cost of many essentials significantly lower than in New Zealand.

$557 – The average rent across Australia is $557 a week for a house, or $486 for a unit.

Unsurprisingly, putting a roof over your head is more expensive in the capital cities, with Canberra averaging $781 a week, followed by Darwin at $680.

In New Zealand, the national median weekly rent hit $575 in March. Porirua, north of Wellington, remains the most expensive place to rent with a median weekly rent of $670 a week, $60 higher than in Auckland.

$15,643 – If you want to buy a house, prices are better across the ditch where the median value was $824,357 last month.

Insights from the Real Estate Institute show New Zealand’s national median price was $840,000 in May, $15,643 higher than in Australia.

And once you’re settled, you’ll probably find running the house cheaper, as well.

$183 – A two-person household in Australia pays an average of $183 a month for electricity and gas, while the same household in New Zealand spends closer to $200.

$7.46 – Shoppers picking up a kilogram of tasty cheese in Australia could save as much as $7.46 compared to those in New Zealand.

On Thursday, a Countdown-branded 1kg block of tasty was sold for $18.50 in New Zealand, while the same product was sold by Countdown parent company Woolworths, for $11.04.

Many other staple grocery items are also frequently cheaper across the Tasman.

A 2-litre bottle of Anchor A2 milk was $6.71 at New World but $6.14 at Australian chain Coles, and boneless chicken breast, $11.16/kg at Coles on Thursday, was $12.99/kg at Pak ‘n Save.

123RF You can expect to spend less on staples like milk across the Tasman.

$0 – It’s worth noting that while Australian citizens in New Zealand can vote after one year, are eligible for Winz support after two and can apply for citizenship after five, the Australian government doesn’t reciprocate.

Most of the estimated 700,000 New Zealanders living in Australia can’t access unemployment and disability support, student loans, parenting payments or the youth allowance.

If things don't go to plan and your Australian dream becomes a nightmare, you’re on your own.