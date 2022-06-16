Weak GDP figure won't make Reserve Bank ease up on rate rises, economists say

NZ needs to have achieved 0.3% growth in the first quarter of this year to have matched the OECD average.

The Reserve Bank will hold steady in its drive to quickly bring down inflation, even if fresh figures show the economy already at a standstill, economists say.

Stats NZ is due to report GDP numbers for the three months to the end of March on Thursday morning amid growing pessimism over what its report will show.

The Reserve Bank forecast last month that economic activity would have grown by 0.7% during the quarter.

But ANZ, Westpac and BNZ are all now predicting zero growth, acknowledging a real possibility that the economy may have gone into reverse.

KiwiBank is expecting 0.8% growth from the previous quarter, and ASB is predicting 0.6% growth.

Otago University economist Murat Ungor noted that some of New Zealand’s largest trading parties had already reported negative or weak growth during the first quarter, with GDP falling 0.4% in the United States and the EU’s economy growing only 0.6% amid rising recession fears.

FINANCE AND EXPEDITURE COMMITTEE Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr discusses the risk of a recession in May.

With almost all countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development having now reported their figures, the OECD is forecasting average growth of only 0.3% across it 38 members.

Any surprise decline in GDP in New Zealand could leave the Reserve Bank with more explaining to do over the suddenly more hawkish tone of its latest monetary policy statement in May, when the bank forecast the official cash rate would peak higher, at about 4% next year.

But Ungor did not believe slow, zero or even negative growth during the Covid-affected quarter could prompt the Reserve Bank to change tack on monetary policy.

“Anything between zero and 1% growth should not be too much of a surprise. It will not tell us anything significant around the direction in which the economy is heading.”

The short-term economic challenges included the “cost of living crisis” and the longer-term problems a difficulty in raising productivity, he said.

KiwiBank agreed the GDP figure would be “old news’ by the time it was reported.

“More important is the road ahead. And between weak confidence and a gloomier global backdrop, the outlook for the Kiwi economy has darkened,” it said.

John Bisset/Stuff New Zealand’s current account deficit has hit a new annual record of $23.5 billion.

“Growth over the second half of 2022 is looking shakier by the day.”

ANZ economist Miles Workman said the Reserve Bank was only likely to temper monetary tightening when inflation expectations and underlying inflation pressures, including the labour market, were “clearly beginning to soften”.

“That’s simply not something the first-quarter GDP data is going to shine much light on,” he said.

Stats NZ separately reported a further blow-out in the country’s ballooning current account deficit on Wednesday that could harden the Reserve Bank’s resolve to reduce demand in the economy.

The current account deficit in the March quarter widened to $8.5 billion, up from $6.6b in the December quarter, as imports rose sharply and exports failed to keep pace.

The deficit for the year to March was $23.3b, or 6.5% of GDP, which was a ‘record’ in dollar terms, although slightly lower as a percentage of GDP than in 2008 when it reached 7.8% of GDP.

Westpac economist Nathan Penny said “we have, at least temporarily, been living beyond our means”.