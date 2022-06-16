GDP falls 0.2%: NZ 'halfway down the road to recession', says ACT Party

Stats NZ released its GDP figure, the main measure for economic activity in New Zealand, on Thursday.

Political recriminations have begun after Stats NZ reported that economic activity in New Zealand fell in the first quarter of this year.

Stats NZ reported that the country’s gross domestic product dropped 0.2% in the three months to the end of March, following a 3% rise in the previous quarter.

The fall had not been expected by the Reserve Bank or most of the country’s economic forecasters.

ANZ, BNZ and Westpac had expected a flat result, while the Reserve Bank forecast 0.7% GDP growth for the quarter when it released its last monetary policy statement in May.

New Zealand is one of the last countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development to report its GDP figure for the quarter, with average growth in the OECD for the quarter standing at 0.3%.

ACT Party leader David Seymour said the country was “halfway down the road to recession”, which is defined technically as two consecutive quarters of falling GDP.

He called for the Government to loosen isolation requirements for those infected by Covid and their household contacts, saying it should “take Singapore’s approach of 72 hours isolation, negative test and you’re out”.

“All leading economic indicators are falling through the floor, inflation and interest rates are skyrocketing,” he said.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the decline reflected the “volatile global situation” and noted that, on an annual basis, economic activity was 5.1% higher than the previous year.

”Unemployment is at a record low and we are in a strong fiscal position. The easing of border restrictions and opening up to skilled workers and tourists will help business and the economy rebuild,” he said.

FINANCE AND EXPEDITURE COMMITTEE Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr discusses the risk of a recession in May.

The quarterly fall in GDP was released amid a backdrop of growing economic gloom both in New Zealand and overseas.

That is being driven by fall-out from Russia’s war on Ukraine and fears that central banks around the world will need to raise interest rates faster and higher than expected, if they are going to be successful in reining back inflation.

Stats NZ senior manager Ruvani Ratnayake said a drop in the output of primary industries – mostly accounted for by farming and forestry – drove the decline.

But goods-producing industries also experienced a slight decline, with their output falling 0.1%, she said.

“We saw lower output in the food, beverage, and tobacco manufacturing sub-industry; and the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industry.

“These declines corresponded to falls in related exports categories, including dairy products; meat products; agriculture and fishing products; and other food, beverage and tobacco products,” she said.

Bank economists largely played down the significance of the GDP figures ahead of their release, noting many businesses had been impacted by Omicron during the quarter, with some suggesting that growth that did not show up during the quarter might just be shifted forward into future periods.

Nor did they expect the GDP figure to greatly influence the new, more hawkish stance of the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy.

However, the fall in GDP may make large interest rate hikes by the central bank a harder sell to sceptics concerned that the bank might overdo rate rises and send the country into a recession.

Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon said that while it did not think the GDP fall would trouble the central bank, it did “reduce the odds” that the official cash rate would climb as high as 4% next year, as the Reserve Bank had forecast in May.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr acknowledged the possibility of a recession to a select committee in May, but said then that was not its core prediction.

The Financial Markets Authority reported on Thursday that investors’ confidence in New Zealand’s financial markets had slipped in the past 12 months, “but overall, two-thirds of investors remain confident”.

Chief executive Samantha Barrass said the decline was no surprise given recent “volatility”.

“The prolonged impacts of Covid on supply chains, the end of quantitative easing by central banks around the world, and the return of inflation internationally, have significantly shifted market sentiment, both at home and abroad,” she said.