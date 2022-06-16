Spark increases the price of broadband $5 a month

Spark broadband customers are set to face a $5 hike in the price of their monthly bill.

This would increase the price of an unlimited Spark broadband plan to $65 per month.

In an update to customers on Thursday, Spark said additional charges from fibre and copper network companies were to blame for the rise in prices.

Spark spokesperson Samantha Smith​ said the company had no current plans to increase the price of fibre and copper broadband plans again this year.

Smith​ said the number of customers involved was commercially sensitive, but all consumer and small business broadband plans would be affected.

In 2018, a similar price increase affected almost 350,000 homes.

Now was a good time for customers to review their broadband plan, to make sure they were not using more data than they were paying for, she said.

Chris Walsh​, lead researcher at MoneyHub, said Spark’s decision to raise prices was likely more down to inflationary pressures than an industry-wide shift.

“With cost pressures everywhere, Spark is responding although many New Zealanders may wonder if more is to come,” Walsh​ said.

MoneyHub had been closely monitoring broadband deals and did not see much pricing innovation within major providers, he said.

The cheapest way to save on broadband continued to be to look for a discounted deal, he said.