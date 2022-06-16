Take Five: 'GDP' is down but should we worry?

The March quarter fall in GDP was small, but there are worries a bigger shrinkage may be on the way.

The missing piece of the puzzle about what happened to the economy in the first three months of this year has now been filled in by Stats NZ.

We learnt in April that inflation had ballooned out to a 31-year high of 6.9% during the quarter.

And we found out in May that official unemployment had remained at a recent ‘record’ low of 3.2%.

But we now also know that GDP, the main measure of economic activity, fell 0.2% during the quarter, confounding the Reserve Bank’s May forecast that it had instead risen 0.7%.

1. What will the fall in GDP mean for interest rates?

Most banks believe it will make little difference.

But it may mean mortgage and other interest rates don’t rise as high as some have believed they would.

Any ongoing softness in economic activity could be expected to reduce inflationary pressures, and therefore reduce pressure on the Reserve Bank to lift interest rates – or may at least make the ‘optics’ of more, steep rate rises worse.

On the other hand, we now know inflation jumped to 6.9% in the first quarter despite economic activity falling during the quarter, which could suggest that inflationary pressures are even more of a worry than we thought.

Bank economists are still forecasting the official cash rate will rise from 2% to either 3.5% or 3.75% next year, which is a bit shy of the Reserve Bank’s own forecast, which sees the OCR peaking at 4%.

Westpac says the odds of the OCR reaching 4% have now reduced.

2. Are we doing worse than other countries?

In the first quarter of this year, yes.

While New Zealand’s GDP fell 0.2% in the first quarter of this year, the average across the OECD was 0.3% growth (New Zealand is one of the last countries to report its figures).

Only the United States and Sweden, where GDP fell 0.4%, did significantly worse.

But New Zealand’s first quarter numbers were probably dragged down significantly by the economic impact of the Omicron outbreak, which most other countries bore the brunt of earlier.

Take a longer-term view and we are doing better.

New Zealand’s GDP has risen 3.3% since the December 2019 quarter before Covid struck.

Over the same period, the US has seen its GDP rise 2.8% and the EU experienced only 0.8% growth, while Japan’s GDP is still 0.7% below its pre-Covid level.

FINANCE AND EXPEDITURE COMMITTEE Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr discusses the risk of a recession in May.

3. Are we in another recession?

Most analysts don’t think so.

The technical definition of a recession is two quarters of GDP decline, and economists are expecting Stats NZ will report in September that economic activity increased in the three months to the end of June.

In fact, some think the second-quarter GDP number could get a decent “bounce” from activity that was deferred in the first quarter due to Omicron.

BNZ, for example, has been forecasting 2% growth in the current quarter.

Also, while another GDP decline in the June quarter would put the country into a technical recession, it is questionable whether anyone could call that a ‘real recession’ given that we would have spent half of it with unemployment at that record low rate of 3.2%.

But it is the longer term outlook that worries most analysts; what could happen later in the year and next year if interest rates keep marching higher. A recession then, even a deep one, seems a possibility.

4. Will the fall in GDP harm the Government?

A bit, perhaps.

It may be good for the environment, but a drop in economic activity is not something a politician would normally celebrate.

The Government’s critics are likely to blame it for the fall in GDP, at least in part.

ACT Party leader David Seymour, for example, has suggested we are paying an economic price for Covid isolation rules that he thinks are too stringent.

But the Government’s supporters are more likely to shrug their shoulders and point to the international situation.

One consequence the Government can’t avoid is that any fall in GDP increases the ‘Crown debt to GDP’ figure, so reduces the leeway the Government has to spend its way to popularity without messing up its debt forecasts.

5. What happened last time we had a recession?

The last technical recession was between January and June 2020, when Covid emerged on the global scene and New Zealand went into lockdown.

The country bounced out of that quickly, and fears of mass unemployment failed to materialise.

The previous technical recession before that was a very mild one in the second half of 2010, that no-one even knew we had until a few years later.

Stats NZ retrospectively revised its GDP figures for the December 2010 quarter from 0.2% growth to a 0.5% decline, turning a small drop in economic activity the previous quarter into a recession that only emerged in hindsight.

Recessions worth any salt last occurred during the ‘global financial crisis” in 2008 and 2009, and before that in 1997, as a result of the Asian Financial Crisis.

But you need to go back to 1991 to find a recession that tipped unemployment above 10%.

That was triggered by an oil price shock and rising interest rates, closer perhaps to the risk factors we face today.