Supermarket worker unfairly dismissed for dyeing hair, ERA rules

A supermarket worker who was sacked after dyeing her hair blue and refusing to wear a hat has been awarded $7000 in compensation for hurt and humiliation.

The Employment Relations Authority found The Shawz Group 2019 Ltd​, owner of Stokes Valley New World, had unfairly dismissed Annelisa Lummis​ in 2020.

Lummis was 18 when she began working at the supermarket in 2018, at which time she signed an individual employment agreement and a set of “house rules”.

The business was sold in 2019 to The Shawz Group, owned by previous manager of the store, Dan Shaw.​

Existing staff, including Lummis, signed new employment agreements on 11 November 2019, but the house rules were not replaced and continued to apply.

The Employment Relations Authority has ordered The Shawz Group 2019 Ltd, owner of Stokes Valley New World, to pay $7000 to a worker sacked after dyeing her hair.

Around 20 November 2020, Lummis dyed her hair partially blue. She explained that she did not think much of it, because other staff also had dyed hair.

During her shift on November 20, Lummis was asked by Shaw to wear a company baseball cap for the rest of her shift.

Lummis agreed, later telling the authority she had not been expecting the request and felt unable to challenge Shaw in a public area of the store.

Returning for her next shift two days later, she forgot her cap but “didn’t think much of it.” When the missing hat was queried by the store’s grocery manager, Lummis said she had forgotten it and house rules didn’t require her to wear one.

The manager phoned Shaw to discuss the issue and was called back by Tracy Shaw​, a shareholder in the business who provides human resources support to Dan Shaw.

Lummis joined the call on speakerphone and was told by Tracy Shaw that her refusal to wear a hat was serious misconduct and could result in disciplinary action or even dismissal.

Lummis said she was shocked by the conversation and asked to take the rest of the day off.

The grocery manager agreed, recording in her notes that she saw Lummis being comforted by a colleague as she cried.

Tracy Shaw instructed the manager to text Lummis and ask if she wanted the time off to be unpaid, or to use annual leave.

Lummis’ mother then hired an employment consultant to assist her daughter, and asked for her time to be paid.

Following several text conversations, Dan Shaw emailed Lummis a copy of the house rules she had signed when first employed in 2019.

New house rules, which were being developed by the Shaws in 2020, had not been signed by Lummis.

Neither set of rules, nor Lummis’ employment agreement, prohibited dyed hair, or specifically required the wearing of caps or a hat once hair had been dyed certain colours.

STUFF For exploited employees who've been underpaid, the Employment Relations Authority is their best hope of justice.

However, the Shaws said it was “commonly understood” in the store that if a staff member dyed their hair an unnatural colour, then they needed to wear a uniform cap.

On November 25, the Shaws asked to meet with Lummis again in an office upstairs. Lummis had her representative present with her on mobile phone.

Tracy Shaw again asked Lummis to wear a hat, saying it was part of the uniform. Lummis replied that it was not part of her uniform, the cap was only required for staff in designated high-risk areas, such as fresh food and deli.

Shaw replied that Lummis’ attitude was disrespectful and, at the conclusion of the meeting, Lummis was suspended on pay.

After a formal investigation meeting on December 8, and a disciplinary meeting on December 18, Dan Shaw wrote to Lummis, stating that her behaviour was “divisive in the extreme” and undermined the employment relationship.

“Taking all factors into account the outcome of the disciplinary investigation is to summarily dismiss you for serious misconduct, effective as of Saturday 19 December 2020,” he wrote.

However, authority member Claire English​ wrote in her determination that The Shawz Group had not established that the uniform policy in question existed or that it applied to Lummis.

There was also no evidence that the Shaws properly communicated with Lummis about her position.

“Mr and Mrs Shaw began by simply telling Ms Lummis that she was required to wear a hat. They never explained the origin of this requirement.

“When Ms Lummis responded that she didn’t believe there was such a requirement, Mr and Mrs Shaw did not engage with her to discuss why they believed such a requirement existed, and where that requirement stemmed from.”

Payslips also showed Lummis was paid up to 18 December 2020, receiving pay for 3.5 hours in her final week of employment, rather than her usual 10 hours.

“Summary dismissal without notice and without paying out the week, was an action out of all proportion to the seriousness of what had occurred,” English wrote.

I find that Ms Lummis was unjustifiably dismissed, and is entitled to remedies.”

The Shawz Group was ordered to pay Lummis $2786.24 in outstanding wages, holiday pay and lost earnings, as well as 7000 compensation for hurt and humiliation.