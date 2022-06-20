Landlord of 'dangerous, insanitary' basement property to pay former tenant $25,000

A landlord of a basement flat ruled “unlawful” by the Tenancy Tribunal has been ordered to pay a former tenant more than $25,000 in compensation.

The flat, rented out by Dunedin’s Quenton Donald, was ruled “dangerous and insanitary” by the Dunedin City Council, which carried out an inspection of the property in June last year.

The council was prompted to investigate after the tenant’s health deteriorated to the point that he was admitted to hospital because of his living conditions.

A council report said the basement flat had no ventilation, rotting carpets, and moisture and rot around the base of the walls.

The tenancy began in April 2019 for a three-year fixed term, but ended in June 2021 when the council inspection resulted in a dangerous Building Act Notice being issued.

The council found a door had been installed into the property’s fire wall, and structural piles to the basement had been removed and support beams installed without a building consent.

Donald told the tribunal he had done no work or repairs on the basement flat since he bought the property in 2012.

123RF The basement flat had no ventilation and rotting carpet and only ended after the Dunedin City Council issued a “dangerous building notice” for the property.

He said as the flat was already rented out when he bought the two-storey house, and he had assumed it was up to standard.

But tribunal adjudicator Jane Wilson​ said she did “not consider the failure of the landlord to undertake due diligence is a plausible reason for continuing to rent out the basement”.

While Donald may not have undertaken the original work, he contributed to the unlawfulness by continuing to rent the premises to the tenant, she said.

The property was described as an older style wood and brick home divided into 6 units by a member of the tenancy compliance and investigation team.

The tribunal saw evidence that Donald had discussed the healthy homes standards with the tenant, but he had told the tenant he did not need to comply with the act until 2024.

As well as compensation for the “unlawful” living conditions, Donald was also accused of harassing his tenant.

The tenant said Donald visited the property most weekends. There were several other units at the property and Donald did maintenance and upkeep work periodically, which interfered with the tenant’s quiet enjoyment, he said.

Donald also piled up building rubble and waste in the backyard, which meant the tenant was unable to use the washing line.

The tribunal accepted the tenant’s claims of harassment, but since no compensation was applied for, no additional money was awarded to the tenant.

The tribunal’s compliance and investigation team found Donald owns five other properties, three in Dunedin and two in Hamilton.

He has had previous dealings with the team about non lodgement of bonds, smoke alarms and insulation certificates.

The tribunal ruled Donald to pay $24,300 compensation for rent paid by the tenant during the tenancy.

Donald must also to pay $680 for lost wages of the tenant, after the tenant had to take a week off work to find new accommodation because the property was ruled “dangerous” by the council.