New Zealand households waste $3.1 billion of food per year, new research shows.

According to Rabobank’s KiwiHarvest food waste research, households now waste an estimated 13.4% of their food, up from 8.6% in last year’s survey.

The average household wasted about $1520 of food per year.

Todd Charteris, chief of Rabobank New Zealand, said it was difficult to identify a clear cause for the jump in estimated food waste because the survey showed very little change in attitudes, food behaviours or the reasons people threw food away.

In total, 80% of respondents to the survey said they cared about reducing food waste, down from 82% last year. Seventy per cent said it annoyed them when they saw other people wasting food, and 52%, said they wanted to learn more about how to reduce food waste, up from 47% last year.

There remained a disconnect between the attitudes people held about food waste and the actions they were actually taking in their own homes to reduce waste, Charteris said.

There were very minor changes in reported food waste behaviours, with no increase in the percentage of people who said they “sometimes” or “always” used shopping lists. There was a slight increase in people who said they “always” or “sometimes” planned meals in advance, and those who froze food that did not get eaten, the research showed.

More than half of respondents said they had thrown away unopened food in the last 12 months, up from 42% last year. Of those, 8% were throwing away unopened food on a weekly basis, up from 5% last year.

Charteris said those who used shopping list fared better at eating the food they bought.

“When we compared survey respondents who said they ‘always’ use a shopping list versus those who say they ‘never’ do, we found that those who “always” do were wasting $1491 less per year on food. Similarly, those who said they always think about portion size when preparing food were wasting $1562 less per year than those who never did,” Charteris said.

The survey found those in Generation Z, born between 1990 and the 2010, were the most wasteful. Generation X, born between 1965 and 1980, were less wasteful and Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, were the least wasteful, the research showed.

The survey found males were significantly more wasteful than females, while urban-based respondents were more wasteful than their counterparts located in rural locations.

Vegetables, bread and fruit continued to be the three most frequently wasted food items. Meat was wasted far less frequently. But the number of Kiwis who said poultry was the most regularly thrown away item increased from 2% last year to 4% this year, the research showed.

People threw away food because it was going off before they could finish it and because it was going off before its use or best-before date, the research showed.

Research from the Australian department of agriculture showed one third of the world's food was wasted, with 25% of water used in agriculture used to grow food that would be wasted. Food waste produced 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions. If food waste was a country it would be the third-largest greenhouse gas emitter, behind the USA and China. Throwing away one burger wasted the same amount of water as a 90-minute shower.