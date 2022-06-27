Food delivery services prepare to morph into deliver almost anything services

On-demand food delivery services, such as Delivereasy, have boomed since Covid-19. (File photo)

Ordering a sausage roll, a bottle of blue V energy drink and a three pack of anti-acid tablets are among the food delivery habits of New Zealanders.

But Delivereasy director Nick Foster predicts soon anything and everything could be delivered to your door by drivers, as the demand for on-demand delivery increases.

During the pandemic, the on-demand food delivery sector boomed, as it became an essential service for those who were isolating with Covid-19.

“The on-demand delivery market in New Zealand has grown significantly over the last few years and in that time we've seen a few new international companies enter the sector, increasing competition and share of market.

“Restaurant and hospitality sign-ups have tripled from March 2020 to 2022, and we're now executing a delivery every six seconds,” he said.

The most popular ordered items were burgers, followed by a butter chicken curry and dumplings, he said.

Foster said customer behaviour trends in both here and internationally showed it was clear there was consumer appetite for almost everything to be delivered on demand, not just food.

More food businesses and in other categories would add on demand delivery to their services, he said.

MenuLog managing director Morten Belling said the company began delivering food in New Zealand nine years ago, and consumer behaviour had changed following the lockdowns, with people opting for contact-free buying.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Delivereasy director Nick Foster says soon everything will be able to be delivered to your door by drivers as the demand for the service increases. (File photo)

For example the number of orders on Menulog from convenience stores such as Night ‘n Day have increased almost 420% since April last year.

The availability of convenience shops , which gave consumers access to everything from light meals, to staples like bread and milk, was a significant factor behind the growth in demand, Billing said.

It also led to some pretty weird order choices.

SUPPLIED MenuLog managing has been delivering food in New Zealand for the past nine years. (File photo)

One person ordered a sausage roll, a bottle of blue V and a three pack of Qucikeze, while another customer ordered just a pack of Quickeze one night at 11.37pm.

“We’re also seeing increasing demand outside the traditional dinner-time period, with more customers ordering breakfast, lunch and in between meal times. It’s no longer about being a dinner brand, but an on-demand brand.

“We’re seeing some healthy competition in NZ, which is always great for consumer choice. It also plays a key role in helping the restaurant and hospitality industry rebuild after Covid and continue to grow in the future.”