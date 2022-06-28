Watch: Rocket Lab shoots for the Moon

Tuesday looks like being the day that Rocket Lab will send a spacecraft to the Moon’s orbit, putting behind a series of minor delays.

On Tuesday evening the New Zealand-founded firm confirmed it was still targeting a 9.55pm launch from its base on the Māhia Peninsular near Gisborne, tweeting footage of its Electron rocket vertical on the launchpad.

The Capstone mission will see Rocket Lab attempt to place a small satellite into orbit around the Moon for Nasa in what the United States space agency hopes will be a step towards its later launch of a crewed lunar space station and further missions to the Moon’s surface and potentially Mars.

The launch of the Electron rocket and Photon spacecraft that will carry the Capstone satellite on its 3½ month journey to the Moon has been delayed several times from May 31, including for a software update.

The company had said the latest delay, from Monday evening, was to allow for “final systems checks”.

Weather can also cause launches to be rescheduled and Rocket Lab opened a new launch window out until July 27 in case of further hiccups.

But the evening forecasts for Gisborne remain encouraging, with light winds and fine weather predicted.

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck said earlier this month that “launching from Māhia” to the Moon would be a historic moment.

“This is a mission all New Zealanders can and should be proud of. We're going to the Moon and so few countries can say that.”

The Ministry of Business, Science, Innovation (MBIE) said on Monday that it had helped facilitate a separate research agreement between Nasa and academics at the universities of Canterbury, Auckland and New South Wales.

A team led by Canterbury University associate professor Stephen Weddell will attempt to track Capstone and predict the path of its orbit from observatories in Tekapo and Canberra.

MBIE was involved because Nasa wanted there to be a government relationship in its research agreements, but it wasn’t involved in funding arrangements, Johnson said.

He noted Nasa had a budget of about US$30 billion (NZ$47b) for its Artemis Moon programme.

“Hopefully this is the start of what could be greater collaboration”.