Watch: Rocket Lab's spacecraft heads to the Moon after successful lift-off

Rocket Lab launched a rocket to the Moon’s orbit on Tuesday, after a series of minor delays.

The Electron rocket lifted off from the base on the Māhia Peninsular near Gisborne as scheduled on 9.55pm.

It is one of the smallest orbital rockets to attempt to launch a spacecraft to lunar orbit, Rocket Lab said before the lift-off.

The Capstone mission will see the rocket placing a small satellite into orbit around the Moon for Nasa in what the US space agency hopes will be a step towards its later launch of a crewed lunar space station and further missions to the Moon’s surface, and potentially Mars.

The launch of the Electron rocket and Photon spacecraft that will carry the Capstone satellite on its 3½ month journey to the Moon had been delayed several times from May 31, including for a software update.

The company had said the last delay, from Monday evening, was to allow for “final systems checks”.

But the evening forecasts for Gisborne remain encouraging, with light winds and fine weather predicted.

Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck said earlier this month that “launching from Māhia” to the Moon would be a historic moment.

“This is a mission all New Zealanders can and should be proud of. We're going to the Moon and so few countries can say that.”

Supplied Rocket Lab is on track to shoot for the Moon on Tuesday evening.

The Ministry of Business, Science, Innovation (MBIE) said on Monday that it had helped facilitate a separate research agreement between Nasa and academics at the universities of Canterbury, Auckland and New South Wales.

A team led by Canterbury University associate professor Stephen Weddell will attempt to track Capstone and predict the path of its orbit from observatories in Tekapo and Canberra.

MBIE was involved because Nasa wanted there to be a government relationship in its research agreements, but it wasn’t involved in funding arrangements, Johnson said.

He noted Nasa had a budget of about US$30 billion (NZ$47b) for its Artemis Moon programme.

“Hopefully this is the start of what could be greater collaboration”.