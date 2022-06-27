Gib board selling for $410 a sheet on Trade Me hits small builders the hardest

Fletcher Building has apologised after a Canterbury builder captured video evidence of Gib stockpiling at a Fletcher Living construction site in Lincoln.

The national Gib shortage is causing the asking price of plasterboard selling on Trade Me to skyrocket.

One listing in Ohakune for standard 10mm Gib had a buy now price of $410.

In Auckland 20 sheets of 13mm Gib Aqualine had a buy now of $3500 ($175 a sheet), and in Northland an assortment of 18 sheets of offcuts had a buy now of $1400.

In March, bidding for 26 sheets of Gib board had topped $5100, almost six times the undiscounted price it was selling for at Bunnings, $33.82 per sheet.

With the current Gib shortage showing no signs of a quick fix, the asking price of plasterboard on Trade Me has continued to increase.

Nigel Benton​, owner of small construction company Benton, said when prices for Gib increased on Trade Me, it was small businesses that paid the cost.

“Small businesses are in a far worse position than the larger companies. Many small to medium builders are going under because they are having to spend thousands of dollars on Trade Me for a few sheets of plasterboard,” Benton​ said.

Small builders were forced to pay the higher prices for Gib, to save themselves from expensive penalty clauses for projects at a standstill caused by a lack of available plasterboard, he said.

Supplied Nigel Benton​, owner of small construction company Benton Ltd, says when the prices for TradeMe plasterboard sales increase, it is often small businesses that pays the cost.

Benton​ said he counted himself “bloody lucky” to have secured the Gib he needed, but said to get it he had to call in favours from people he knew in the industry.

“If you are a small business without connections you are absolutely screwed. That is why we are seeing people turn to these extortionate prices on Trade Me. It’s bloody frustrating.”

Trade Me head of trust and safety, Lisa Kerr​ said the company was aware a number of members were attempting to profit from the Gib shortages.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff As a national plasterboard shortage shows no sign of slowing down, asking prices of plasterboard selling on TradeMe are rising to extreme heights.

“We understand this behaviour isn't everyone's cup of tea. But at the end of the day, these are trades between a willing buyer and a willing seller, and the prices are simply market forces at work,” Kerr​ said.

It was not the role of Trade Me to be a de facto regulator, and it was the Government’s job to regulate the sale of Gib, she said.

Simplicity Living managing director Shane Brealey​, said dealing in larger volumes gave bigger developers more options than some smaller operators.

Brealey​ cancelled Simplicity Living’s order for Gib board from Fletcher Building and instead ordered an equivalent plasterboard from Thailand for $19.50 a sheet.

The housing developer has placed an order for two containers a month for the next three years. The entire process only took three months, Brealey​ said.

Simplicity offered to share details on how to import Gib substitutes with other businesses and received more than 60 requests for information from both small and large developers.

Supplied Simplicity Living managing director Shane Brealey says it only took three months for the housing developer to find an alternate plasterboard supply after cancelling its Gib order from Fletcher Building.

Brealey​ said many of those businesses had placed orders with the offshore supplier and had plasterboard on its way to New Zealand.

But the looming risk of recession could mean by the end of the year we could be facing an opposite issue of too much supply and not enough projects, he said.

“The critical issue is right now, but market appetite is changing rapidly. I wish we could have a magic wand and get the plasterboard here now, because by the time a lot of it gets here, an economic downturn may sort the supply and demand issue for us.”

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor​ previously said merchant customers such as Carters and Placemakers could expect additional plasterboard supply from July 1.

Placemakers, which is owned by Fletcher Building, will put aside a portion of the plasterboard for builders with “critical needs”, Taylor​​ said.