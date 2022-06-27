Auckland Showgrounds future back up in the air after new operator departs

ASB Showgrounds' liquidation is fast becoming very public finger-pointing exercise between two major Auckland trusts.

The future of the Auckland Showgrounds is back up in the air, with the company that took over its operation ending its contract on June 30.

NZ Exhibition and Events Company (NZEEC) was appointed as the showgrounds’ (formerly known as ASB Showgrounds) new operator under a one-year licence mid last year.

In a letter to customers, NZEEC director Mark Frankham said he was not privy to the future plans of the Auckland Showgrounds and had no further information to share on the status of the venue after June 30.

Frankham declined to comment further when contacted.

The future of the site now depends on a High Court decision, where a local exhibition operator is trying to stop the new owners from leasing the showgrounds to an Auckland film studio.

There have been rumours the showgrounds would be sold to a production studio.

NZEEC’s agreement was struck with Cornwall Park Trust, which gained ownership of the showgrounds after the Auckland Agricultural Pastoral and Industrial Shows Board (which traded as ASB Showgrounds) went into liquidation in June.

The High Court challenge was brought by XPO exhibitions managing director Brent Spillane​, who argued a 40-year-old statute, the Cornwall Park Endowment & Recreation Act dictated the showgrounds were to be protected for use in hosting exhibitions and events.

Spillane said there was no date set for a decision, but the judge was aware of the June 30 termination for NZEEC’s operation.

He said Auckland Showgrounds had received a large amount of rate payer funding, and there were no other centres that could provide the same facilities, including load-bearing floors which were essential for some trade shows, air reticulation systems and large access ways.

XPO managing director Brent Spillane wants Cornwall Park Trust to reconsider a tender from Coast Group, and retain the current function of Auckland Showgrounds.

He said even when the New Zealand International Convention Centre was finished in 2027, it would still only provide about half of the area Auckland Showgrounds did.

Spillane said Aucklanders would lament the loss of popular shows like the Easter show and food show, there were also a variety of trade shows that would be lost, but the facility was also used for many industry-specific shows, such as the Emex trade show for engineering and manufacturing technology.

It is understood Cornwall Park Trust intends to lease the facility to Auckland firm Xytech Studio Management, which runs X3 Studios.

Auckland Council confirmed Xytech applied for a certificate of compliance and resource consent in April to use the showgrounds site for events and filming activities.

Guests attend The Food Show at Auckland Showgrounds

Cornwall Park Trust spokesperson John Redwood said he could not talk about the future of the showgrounds until after the High Court made its decision.

He said NZEEC’s licence to occupy was an interim measure to give exhibitors certainty, and to give the trust time to consider the next step.

“The trust board employed BDO to run a process to find a new leasee for the site,” he said.

“They went through that process, which culminated in them signing an agreement to lease to Xytech.”

He said Xytech was planning to use it for a mix of filming, events, exhibitions and conferences.

The liquidation of Auckland Agricultural Pastoral and Industrial Shows Board was caused by the impact of Covid-19, coupled with increasing rent being charged by its landlord, the Cornwall Park Trust Board.

A liquidators report found the board owed 4.6 million to creditors at the point of liquidation.