TVNZ and RNZ bosses non-committal on applying to head Aotearoa NZ Public Media

Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media will be the new name for TVNZ and RNZ.

The chief executives of TVNZ and RNZ are playing it cool over whether they will put their hats in the ring to head merged entity Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media next year.

The Government last week unveiled legislation paving the way for the merger, but TVNZ chief executive Simon Power said the future chief executive role was “the furthest thing from my mind”.

“The leadership of the new entity is a decision for the board once it’s appointed early in 2023 and there’s a lot to do in the meantime before looking any further ahead,” he said.

“The next 12 months will be hugely transformative for TVNZ and RNZ and I’m focused on ensuring TVNZ delivers to its current mandate strongly so the new entity gets off to the best start possible.”

RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson had a similar message, but made clear he felt the new entity would be “an exciting place to work and will be a huge shot in the arm for public media”.

“For now, my priority is ensuring RNZ makes the strongest possible contribution to the new entity's success," he said.

Former Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi made clear in March that there would be a “full process” to recruit a chief executive for the new entity, meaning the job would not necessarily be offered to either incumbent.

The law change paving the way for Aotearoa NZ Public Media revealed little new about the organisation, except for its name and the fact that a lengthy transition period during which TVNZ and RNZ would retain their separate brands could stretch out until March 2028.

The legislation makes clear that TVNZ and RNZ staff – apart from Power and Thompson – would move across to Aotearoa NZ Public Media without that being deemed a change of employer.

That means staff other than the two chief executives would not be entitled to claim redundancy or any form of compensation as a result of the merger.

The Government set out some of the details of the new entity’s funding arrangements shortly after the Budget.

Aotearoa NZ Public Media should receive about an extra $58m a year from the public purse over and above that currently paid to RNZ and TVNZ directly and indirectly in the form of NZ On Air programme funding and net of an expected return of surplus TV advertising revenues by TVNZ.