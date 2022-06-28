Consumer NZ finds some laundry detergents 'worse than water'

Some laundry detergents are no better than water, Consumer NZ warns.

Despite saving you a bit of money at the checkout, Consumer NZ has warned some cheaper laundry detergents perform no better than water.

Consumer put laundry detergents to the test and found Essentials Laundry Liquid (2 litres), Value Laundry Detergent (2L) and Re-stor Concentrated Laundry Detergent Sheets Tropical Breeze (60 sheets) all performed poorly.

They rated lower than a wash with only water, landing themselves firmly on the ‘do not buy’ list.

The detergents were graded on how well they removed everyday grime, collar and cuff marks, grass stains, olive oil and tomato residue.

READ MORE:

* Is laundry stripping as good as it looks?

* Consumer: $10 laundry detergent barely better than water

* The 3 biggest myths about doing laundry



The annual testing also found there was not necessarily a correlation between the price of a detergent and the quality of its performance.

Despite being the worst performer, the Re-stor product was more expensive than the top laundry performer, costing $12.50 on average.

HOMED Being and eco-conscious shopper has never been harder thanks to greenwashing by marketeers. Here's how to spot the eco-wash from the hogwash.

The highest-ranking product, Persil With a Touch of Comfort (1kg), cost on average $6.49.

Other top performers included Persil original powder (1kg), Dynamo Professional Oxi Plus (1.5L) and Ecostore Extra Clean Laundry Powder (1kg).

Consumer product test team lead James Le Page said the testing found a broad range of performance among the detergents.

“Our top detergent scored 91% while our lowest scraped in with 26% performance,” he said.

“Laundry detergents can have persuasive marketing, with everything from ‘natural elements’ to being an ‘odour fighter’ or ‘plant powered’. Our advice is to look for independent results to find out how well a detergent performs.”

And despite some detergents claiming they were environmentally friendly, there was no such thing.

“All place a burden on the planet, in the materials they release into our wastewater and in their manufacturing and packaging.”

But some had less environmental impact than others. That was because they recommended lower doses, or left out ingredients that did not contribute to washing performance or those that may harm the environment.

Ingredients commonly targeted were phosphates, enzymes and optical brighteners.