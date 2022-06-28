Cold, damp and mouldy: Survey finds thousands of families living in 'unacceptable' conditions

More than 300,000 New Zealand families go to bed earlier to stay warm during winter and 145,000 households heat only one room to reduce costs, a survey has found.

The inaugural Aotearoa Housing Survey, conducted by AMI Insurance and Habitat for Humanity NZ, found several hundred thousand families are living in cold, damp and costly to heat homes – conditions they say are unacceptable.

The survey also found 42% of households are worried about dampness and almost one in three need basic repairs done inside their home.

Almost 10% are concerned about significant mould, with 20% of those saying mould, dampness or condensation worsen the breathing of those living in the house.

Alan Thorp​, Habitat for Humanity NZ group chief executive said the research was a timely reminder that the rising cost of living would have a deeper impact on those already struggling to make ends meet.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A survey by AMI Insurance and Habitat for Humanity NZ found several hundred thousand families are living in cold, damp and costly to heat homes. (File photo)

“As a community housing provider, Habitat’s goal is to make a positive difference for New Zealanders, especially those facing some of the biggest challenges the survey recognises, and we can offer practical steps Kiwis can take to protect their homes, whether they own or rent them,” Thorp said.

The survey was commissioned as part of a three-year partnership between the organisations.

AMI Insurance executive general manager of distribution Alex Geale​ said the findings helped identify key focus areas.

“Given AMI sees a 60% increase in home claims over the winter period, it’s a particularly relevant time to be starting this conversation.”

Key results from the survey include: