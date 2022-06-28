8 ways to keep cold, damp and mould out of your home

Cold, damp and mould are an all to common problem in New Zealand homes, with a survey by AMI Insurance and Habitat for Humanity NZ, finding several hundred thousand families are living in “unacceptable” conditions.

According to the survey, 42% of households were worried about dampness and almost 10% were concerned about significant mould.

Of those worried about mould, 20% said the conditions in their home worsened the breathing of those living there.

Alan Thorp​​, Habitat for Humanity NZ group chief executive said the research showed many families were living in “less than optimum” conditions which, in severe cases, could lead to issues including asthma and rheumatic fever.

READ MORE:

* Damp blankets and mouldy wall in state housing putting 7-year-old's health at risk

* Do you need a window vacuum? The best defence against condensation is extremely low-tech

* Nearly half of homes are damp and mouldy



However, there were some simple ways New Zealanders could help ensure better conditions in their homes.

Li Zhongfei/123rf Double-lined, full-length curtains keep warm air in and cold air out.

Here are Habitat for Humanity’s top 8 tips for better insulation and ventilation:

Insulation requirements vary depending on where in New Zealand you live so check that the insulation you have is right for your home. You can usually find the insulation notice near a trap door that provides access to your floor or ceiling space.

Heat escapes through windows so ensure windows are properly fitted, close properly and are covered effectively with properly fitted curtains.

Curtains are a relatively affordable form of insulation, providing they are double lined and hung to cover the window to the floor. Full-length curtains act as an effective buffer keeping warm air in the room, and trapping cold air in the space behind the curtain.

Use an extractor fan in the kitchen and bathroom. Leave them on for a few minutes after you’ve finished cooking or showering to remove as much steam as possible. If the room doesn’t have a fan, open a window.

123RF Check the insulation you have is right for your home. (File photo)

Open windows and doors for at least 15 minutes each day to air your home out. Opening a door or window at each end of the house creates a cross-draught that pushes air through more effectively.

Remove condensation from showers and windows daily. A once-over with a squeegee, cloth or window vacuum will go a long way towards preventing mould.

Use a dry form of heating (don’t use unflued heaters inside). Choose energy efficient, low emissions heaters to heat every room being used by someone to at least 18C.

Dry washing outside, not inside your home. Use a washing line or rack under a covered verandah, garage or carport. If you have a dryer, use it only to finish off drying or when it’s raining and make sure it vents outside.

For renters, AMI encouraged open communication with landlords to ensure the proper insulation and ventilation measures were in place.