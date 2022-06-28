Transpower cautions electricity supply looking tight again this evening

Notice issued by Transpower means available supply should still exceed demand, unless something unexpected were to happen.

Transpower has called for power companies to increase their generation to reduce the risk of power cuts this evening.

The electricity system operator issued a notice shortly before 4pm advising that there was less than 200 megawatts of slack in the system between 5pm and 7.30pm.

The notice reflects the risk that there could be insufficient power during peak evening demand if unexpected events were to reduce supply.

The notice from Transpower is two steps short of the “grid emergency” it declared on Thursday after mechanical and electrical failures at two power stations and a sudden drop in wind speeds resulted in a bigger scare.

But Transpower nevertheless advised that power cuts were again a possibility if generators did not respond adequately.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Transpower's modelling shows a sea of 'red' this winter, representing different levels of risk for power shortages.

Transpower spokesperson Rachel Drummond said it decided to issue the notice after it saw wind power generation was not as high as it had been forecasting.

The next step if the situation worsened would be for Transpower to issue a “warning” notice and then if required to declare another grid emergency.