Facebook users left in the dark by Meta after accounts hacked

Hackers have been targeting Facebook accounts for years, but what are your rights when it all goes wrong?

When Sean Curran’s Facebook account was hacked he thought a simple email to the company to get it back would suffice.

But now more than 10 days later the social media marketer’s account is still blocked for breaching community guidelines, and he’s found talking to someone at Facebook, or Meta, is near impossible.

“You're stuck in this loop where you can't actually contact Facebook at all - solely relying on them actually looking into what's happened themselves, which obviously doesn't happen,” he said.

And he’s not alone. Business owners and personal Facebook users have long struggled to get their accounts back from Meta following a hacking.

READ MORE:

* NZ business warns about cybersecurity after Facebook hackers lock owner out

* Thousands of Disney+ accounts were hacked and sold online for as little as $4.60

* Hackers steal influencer and mother's Facebook to promote hardcore porn



Sydney-based Dowson Turco Lawyers had represented a number of people who had been hacked and unable to get their accounts back.

Accounts were often not reinstated unless Meta was contact by the media, which happened to business owner Sarah Chant. Her attempts to get her account back went unanswered, but her account was restored after Stuff asked Meta about the hacking.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Nelson Brows and Beauty were astounded Facebook did not remove a fake profile that scammed its customers.

Curran’s account was hacked on the evening of June 17, and was shut down for breaching community standards after child exploitation images were posted from his page – he refuted the decision, but did not hear from Meta.

He then tried to contact Facebook through the defamation form, stating that someone had posted explicit content in order to defame him. The response he got five days later was that his case was hacking/phishing and that they could not help.

A link provided to report the hacking took him back to the screen that said his account had been deactivated.

“So my account remains banned. I work in social media marketing so my ability to use Facebook is pretty paramount,” he said.

“Meta does absolutely nothing to protect its users and defend them if their platform is compromised and turns against you.”

Meta would not comment on the issue, and instead listed online safety tips for Facebook and Instagram users, such as using two-factor authentication and reporting behaviour that violated its policies.

Netsafe spokesperson Sean Lyons said most platforms had terms and conditions that outlined where activity was a clear breach of the rules, and should have a reporting mechanism for users to notify them and trigger action for recovery.

“We are aware that occasionally these systems don’t operate as expected.

supplied Netsafe spokesperson Sean Lyons said Netsafe can assist with recovering accounts. (File photo)

“Netsafe works with the users and platforms to broker a solution which arises when documentation and information supplied in the reports is misunderstood or not interpreted properly.

“We encourage anyone who has not been able to regain control of their online accounts to contact us, and we can assist in regaining control of their information and networks.”

Head of data and insights at Consumer NZ, Jamison Johnson​, said Consumer’s understanding was that it was very difficult as a user to contact Facebook, so prevention was key.

“From a security perspective, most of the time account hacking is the attackers breaking into an account via a weak password, or a password that a user re-uses across several sites that has been leaked previously via another data breach,” he said.