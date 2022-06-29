My Food Bag founder Cecilia Robinson nominated to return to board

Cecilia Robinson has been nominated as the next director of My Food Bag.

The former chief executive and founder of My Food Bag has accepted a nomination to join the meal kit business’s board.

Cecilia Robinson​ co-founded My Food Bag in 2012, was co-CEO until mid-2018, and served as a director of the company prior to its public listing.

My Food Bag chair Tony Carter said if elected as a director, Robinson would assist the board with her knowledge about the business.

“Her entrepreneurial background and innovative drive would also complement the existing skills on the board, and help support My Food Bag through its next exciting chapter of growth in its core business of meal kits and beyond,” he said.

Robinson said she looked forward to the opportunity to be back supporting the business.

“My in-depth understanding of how the organisation has succeeded to date will help support it in its next phase of growth.

RNZ My Food Bag has a humble origin story. Is it the next thing to invest in? (Video first published in February 2021)

“Since my time at My Food Bag, I have continued to innovate and drive transformational change through Tend Health. My experience, when it comes to customers and technology, as well as marketing and innovation, will serve the business well.

Robinson is the founder and co-chief executive of Tend Health, and is also a member of the Institute of Directors, a board member of Pie Funds, and a board member and founding trustee of the Prince's Trust Aotearoa, New Zealand.

My Food Bag shareholders would have the opportunity to vote on Robinson’s election at the annual meeting on August 19, and the board recommended that shareholders vote in favour.