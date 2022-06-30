'Dire' level of business confidence sparks jobs market warning from ANZ

Low unemployment has been the saving grace in economic data this year, but an expected decline in company profits has ANZ worried.

ANZ has voiced doubts over people’s employment prospects for the first time since the early days of the Covid crisis, after a new survey showed business confidence at a fresh low.

The bank, which has often been at the forefront in detecting more major swings in the economy, expressed alarm that a net 63% of firms were now pessimistic about the economic outlook.

Firms’ assessment of the economic outlook was down seven points from last month, despite confidence seeming to not have much further room to fall.

Official unemployment, which is currently sitting at a modern low of 3.2%, has been the saving grace in economic data so far this year, even as other indicators have darkened.

In May, Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr observed in front of a select committee that even falling into “negative equity” does not necessarily spell disaster for home-owners, so long as they still had jobs to service their loans.

But ANZ’s chief economist Sharon Zollner – in what appears a subtle but significant change in tone from the country’s biggest bank – is now querying how long the employment market will remain strong.

Zollner said an expected drop in profits forecast in its business survey was “particularly dire”.

A net 42% of firms were expecting lower profits ahead, versus a net 31% in May, and investment intentions were slipping, it found.

“Employment intentions are holding up pretty well, but with the profitability outlook so pessimistic, one does wonder for how long this can remain the case.”

For now though, finding skilled labour remained the ‘number one’ problem for firms and upward pressure on wages was accelerating in all but the agricultural sector, ANZ reported.

“Supply-side issues continue to dominate the list of firms’ biggest problems, consistent with inflation pressures that are still intense.

“The main reason firms are so pessimistic on the outlook for profitability is not lack of demand, but rather supply-side constraints and cost pressures,” Zollner said.