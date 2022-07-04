How the price of petrol compares across the world

Dave Gilberd of Brightwater Motors with tips on getting the best fuel consumption for your vehicle this winter.

Despite a fuel tax cut, the price of petrol is continuing to rise for New Zealand commuters.

But we aren’t the only ones under pressure at the pump. Prices have risen around the globe after the war in Ukraine put further pressure on an already-struggling system.

Last week, New Zealanders were paying on average $3.32 a litre.

Filling half the tank of New Zealand’s most popular hatchback, the Toyota Corolla, would set you back about $50 in the 2020 model. The Corolla uses on average 6 litres of fuel per 100km on the open road – so $60 of fuel could get you about 300 kilometres – or Wellington to the bottom of Mt Ruapehu.

READ MORE:

* A litre of 91 costs between $2.69 and $3.08 in Christchurch

* Petrol prices soar towards $3 mark in Wellington, experts warn it's the new normal

* As petrol prices rise, how to pay less at the pump this summer



How far would $50 of petrol get you in other countries?

America

Despite the US customers experiencing the highest gas prices in years, the US average price was $2.15/L, which was cheaper than most other countries.

So you could get a bit further in your Toyota Corolla in the US – about 380km.

SUNGMI KIM/Stuff Petrol prices have increased around the globe.

The White House had been calling for a gas-tax break, while California wanted to send millions of its citizens money to help put gas in the tank.

Germany

The German Government cut taxes on petrol prices, after it became one of the most expensive places to fill up in Europe. Like New Zealand, the cost of public transport was also cut.

The price of petrol per litre was $3.15 last week, just 15 cents cheaper than New Zealand.

Michael Probst/AP The price of petrol per litre was the equivalent of $3.15 last week in Germany.

France

Since April 1, France had been offering motorists a rebate on fuel and reimbursing gas stations for the lost revenue.

Last week the price of fuel was $3.43/L– only 11 cents cheaper than on Kiwi shores, so you won’t get much further than a drive from Wellington to Taupō.

United Kingdom

The UK was a little pricier, at $3.72 a litre.

In March, the government cut its fuel duty on petrol and diesel by 90 cents a litre for a year.

The prices at Britain’s pumps will come under scrutiny this week as the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) delivers its findings from a review into the market.

John Bisset/Stuff The price at the pump is hurting people’s wallets all across the world.

The record high prices had caused a 61% increase in the number of drive-off incidents this year compared with the same period in 2021.

Hong Kong

The most expensive place to get fuel last week was in Hong Kong, where it was an eye-watering $4.84/L.

A lack of competition had caused Hong Kong to be one of the most expensive places to fuel up in the world. There $58 would get you 200km.