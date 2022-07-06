Dileepa Fonseka: The New Zealand economy and its zombies

Some businesses that have survived the pandemic will undoubtedly be unable to weather the storm now.

OPINION: The zombie-killing moment some have had the popcorn out for all along increasingly looks like it is here. But it is not a Hollywood superhero with a sawn-off shotgun who is likely to do all the killing. Instead it is central bankers, a raft of economic shocks, the tax department and others who are likely to finish the job.

We have heard much talk of zombie businesses over the last few years. Since Covid there has been an unusually low number of liquidations, and the theory was that some firms were saved from going under by the large amount of Covid support.

Beyond this these are firms whose business models are no longer viable in a world where Covid-19 is endemic, who have overstretched and overleveraged themselves, or who are just poorly run.

Inland Revenue have 140,000 payment plans in place for taxpayers to repay $3.7b – taxpayers who can only afford to pay those bills in instalments. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is locked into a steep rate hiking promise that looks set to continue for as long as inflation keeps rising.

Meanwhile, a net 70% of firms in the service and building sector expect economic conditions to worsen, and immigration policy has begun to show an aversion to younger, poorer, less skilled workers – which means sectors like hospitality will undoubtedly have to shrink.

Homes used to cost a lot less, but in previous decades home loan interest rates were much higher. Home loans rates are however on the rise as the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua has been raising the official cash rate to fight inflation.

AUT construction management professor John Tookey likens the current phase to clearing out the underbrush and preventing the forest from going up in flames during a fire.

“We are going to see contraction, we’re going to see rationalisation. The downside of any economic downturn is people lose their employment. However, the flip side is that what an economic downturn tends to do is weed out those sorts of companies that are not efficiently run.”

As for another part of the economy that just can't be killed – New Zealand’s housing stock, which dwarfs our economy in value by a ratio of nearly 5-to-1, is experiencing one of the steepest price corrections in recent history.

Infometrics economist Brad Olsen says house prices had fallen to July 2021 levels by May. The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand house price index shows prices fell 6.5% six months after they hit their peak in November.

To put that in context, six months on from when house prices hit their peak during the last property boom-bust cycle, in July 2007, they had only fallen 1.3%.

Supplied Brad Olsen says prices will still be above their pre-pandemic levels if they fall they way they did during the GFC.

Reserve Bank chief economist Paul Conway has even suggested the current downturn in the housing market may prove the end of the “one-way bet” on housing.

But he is probably wrong. Overall, homeowners will likely be fine, and house prices are unlikely to fall to pre-pandemic levels.

As Olsen points out, in 2007 and 2008 house prices fell just over 11% from peak to trough – today such a house price movement would mean house prices were still 25% above pre-pandemic levels.

To the extent the housing market is a “zombie” it will likely prove to be one that somehow puts itself back together again even after it has been blown apart.

After all, Auckland and Wellington councils are both doing their best to drag their heels on zoning more land for housing, and if they manage to drag their heels for long enough they will surely succeed in keeping homes unaffordable for yet another generation.

But while homeowners will likely be safe, you probably can’t say the same for many other businesses – whose directors, owners, and shareholders will be facing some tough decisions right now.

Chapman Tripp partner Michael Harper now leads the law firm’s restructuring and insolvency team. He points out during the downturn after the financial crisis, the number of insolvencies didn’t peak until about two years later.

One of the triggers for these “zombie” firms going under is likely to be the taxman, not because the Government is desperate for the money, but because it begins to look increasingly unfair when one set of taxpayers are able to get away with not paying off their tax bill.

The construction sector is cutting back as house prices decline and credit gets more expensive.

Plus the tax repayment arrangements themselves can sometimes get a little too difficult to manage since fees and interest keep accruing even while you are paying it all off.

When the IRD liquidates one of these firms, it can have a cascading effect on other healthy businesses, especially if the firm that goes is the main supplier of another business. Suddenly, that business is in trouble too – and on and on it goes.

None of this is necessarily a tragedy, when entrepreneurs and others take risks and win they keep the bulk of the rewards, so it makes sense that when the flip side is true they bear the losses as well.

But that doesn’t mean confronting the country’s economic zombies isn’t going to hurt.